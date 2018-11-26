Cyber Monday Deal: Top Netgear Cable Modem Now Just $67

Internet subscribers who have high-speed service but don't want to pay a monthly rental fee for their ISP-provided modem should turn to Netgear's CM600. Not only will it save you money over the long-haul, a Cyber Monday deal means you save upfront on Netgear's cable modem, too.

Amazon is selling the Netgear CM600 for $67.49. That's a quarter off the normal asking price, so you'll save $22.50 on the deal.

We like the Netgear CM600 because the 24x8 cable modem delivers max download speeds of 960 Mbps. It's ideal if your home internet service tops 300 Mbps. The Netgear CM600 also is free of the Intel Puma 6 chipset, which has caused performance woes for rival high-speed modems.

Why buy your own modem when your internet service provider already offers you one of theirs? Because often, that modem doesn't come for free. ISPs charge anywhere from $5 to $10 for the privilege of renting one of their modems. Buying your own means you can save that money over time, so a discount like the one Amazon is offering on the CM600 is even more appealing.