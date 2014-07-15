How To Use Netflix Enhancer in Chrome Browser

With a shocking 44 million subscribers as of January 2014, Netflix definitely has a following. If you're one of them, here's a seamless way to improve its functionality.

The Netflix Enhancer Chrome extension integrates right into your browser and adds Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB ratings to the show preview box on Netflix. It also adds an icon that you can click to access movie trailers from YouTube.

Netflix Enhancer gives you the ability to hide suggestions like "Goofy Movies" or "Romantic Comedies." A pop-out player is in the works with more features soon to come.

Here's how to set it up:

1. Go to the Chrome Store and search "Netflix Enhancer"

2. Click the blue button labeled "Free" in the upper-right corner to install Netflix Enhancer in Chrome

3. Open Netflix and look for little "N" icon in the search bar

4. Enjoy! Netflix Enhancer will add new icons for Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB ratings and YouTube trailers in Netflix's popout preview box.

Now you can watch your movies and TV with the superiority of a million media critics. Keep streaming my friends.

