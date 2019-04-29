Kwikset Premis review: The smart lock for HomeKit users

Apple HomeKit users should consider the Kwikset Premis smart lock, but the August Smart Lock Pro offers far more features.

The Kwikset Premis combines many of the features a smart lock should offer into one handy package. You get a conventional key lock, a touchpad that can open the lock with a pre-programmed code, a conventional lock and the ability to unlock the Premis from your iPhone. But while the Kwikset Premis made our best smart locks page, there are several limitations that make this lock attractive to only Apple HomeKit users.

Design

The Premis sports a clean, smart design with curved edges and a smooth glass keypad. The device is available in a satin nickel and a dark Venetian Bronze finish that works well with dark wood doors. It's a fairly traditional design that takes its cues from traditional lock design, but it works well with most wood doors.

Kwikset Premis installation and setup

The Premis is designed to replace the entire lock mechanism, including the cylinder, but it is easy to install, with an accompanying video that details the process. We had no issues installing it on a standard wooden door, with the entire process taking about 20 minutes.

The conventional lock is a SmartKey mechanism, which means that you can change the key without having to replace the cylinder. This is very useful for a rental or shared accommodation.

You can assign up to 30 key codes either on the device or through the app. That's far fewer than most of our best smart locks. The Premis also lacks some of the more useful features that other locks offer. You can't create codes that work for only a limited time, or for one use only: codes work until you delete them. There is a secure mode, though, which disables all codes through the app. There is no Android app, so it's Apple or nothing for opening the lock remotely.

Kwikset Premis smart dome connectivity

The lock is Bluetooth only and one of the best Apple HomeKit products, so you will need a HomeKit device (such as an Apple TV, iPad or HomePod) on your home network if you want to open the lock from your iPhone when out of the house. There is also no support for Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can't unlock it from any of the best Alexa speakers or best Google Home speakers.

If you're a HomeKit user, the Kwikset Premis is a good, but not great, device. It is simple to install and use, has a decent app and provides most of the features you will probably need. However, the August Smart Lock Pro also works with HomeKit, and has far more features, which is why it's our best smart lock overall.

