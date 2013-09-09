Google Glass App Store Coming in 2014

Here's a sign that Google Glass is definitely appearing in 2014. The New York Times said on August 30 that the specs would receive its own app store next year. This statement was then verified with Google by Marketing Land on September 3, indicating that these Glass-specific apps may not be published directly on Google Play.

For now it's also unknown if Google Glass developers will be able to charge for their apps by the time the Glass Store opens. Currently, the Glass API Terms of Service states that developers, for now at least, must offer apps for free. "You may not charge end users any fees or collect any payments in order to download or access your API Client, or in connection with virtual goods or functionality of your API Client," Google states. This will likely change as the retail launch grows closer.

Prior to the New York Times statement, Google's Timothy Jordan said on August 21 via Google Plus that the company is currently working on a system for developers to submit their Glassware, presumably to a directory or possible stand-alone app store. "We’re working on a process for you to submit your Glassware to get quota and be listed so that everyone can do more with Glass," he said. "I'll share more details when it's ready (which should be soon)."

Should Glass have its own stand-alone store? After all, Chrome apps don't appear on Google Play, but rather in their own Web Store within the browser. This browser-based market serves up both free and premium apps, which will most likely be the case during the Glass launch next summer. Like Chrome, Google could create a community of Glass users separate from the Android crowd.

"As Google knows, the hardware doesn't matter nearly as much as the ecosystem that develops around the hardware," said Dan Olds, an analyst with The Gabriel Consulting Group. "Having a large population of developers writing and selling a rich and deep range of applications is what drives device sales."

Currently, around 8,000 are using Google Glass as part of the company's "Explorer" (beta testing) program. Until an actual app store is established, owners of the Explorer Edition can find Glass apps on several unofficial repositories here including Glass Appz, Stained Glass Labs, Google Glass Apps Source and Google Glass Apps.

