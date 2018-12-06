See the Galaxy S10 From Every Angle in New 360-Degree Renders

Samsung has promised a "very significant" design change with the Galaxy S10, and new renders of the S10+ — including a 360-degree video — signal exactly that.



(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The renders come to us via 91Mobiles and were originally published on OnLeaks. They were built based on the latest rumors and information in the wild, but haven't been confirmed by Samsung. Regardless, if the Galaxy S10+ looks like what we see here, it could represent a major shift in the company's smartphone design.

The first thing you'll notice from the renders is that the device will feature a curved screen. However, rather than keeping the bezels at the top and bottom, those have been thinned to make more room for the handset's 6.4-inch display.

Since Samsung also needs to include front-facing cameras in the handset, the renders suggest the company will offer dual cameras on the front that have been moved to the right. Most importantly, there's no notch here. Instead, the front cameras are inside a cutout to the top-right.

In addition to the dual cameras on the front, the render envisions the handset featuring a whopping four cameras horizontally aligned on the back, for a total of six cameras across the handset. It's unclear what all of those cameras might offer in terms of resolution and features, but it's clear that Samsung needs to try to take the camera phone crown from the Pixel 3.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Aside from some handy pictures, the renders are featured in a video, as well. The video envisions a power button living on the right side of the device and volume rocker and Bixby button on the left.



Aside from what's featured in the renders, it's also believed the Galaxy S10+ could ship with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which will offer improved performance, smarter AI and 5G support. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ should both offer a new ultrasonic fingerpint sensor that sits underneath the display.

Samsung is expected to unveil the smartphone in early 2019. Until then, expect many more rumors and renders to surface.