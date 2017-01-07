'Alexa, Is My House Burning Down?'

Though Alexa, Amazon's voice-powered assistant, can't alert you to smoke in your home just yet, but that day is coming, according to First Alert. And it'll arrive before the year is out.

First Alert's Smoke Dector + Carbon Monoxide Alarm

The $150 First Alert Onelink Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm already connects to both an Alexa-powered Amazon Echo speaker and with Apple's HomeKit technology for remotely controlling smart devices. But at a CES showcase, a company rep told me that a future generation of the smoke detector will have Alexa directly built in.

That means you'll be able to access the usual array of Alexa skills just by talking directly to your smoke detector. And since you place smoke detectors in multiple rooms, that potentially gives you a houseful of Alexa-powered devices ready to do your bidding.

First Alert's smoke detector is just one of its safety devices that interacts with other services. The company also offers a $250 thermostat that features integration with both Alexa and Google Home, while its $99 Alexa-compatible environmental monitor can measure temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide in a room.

First Alert plans to add to its array of connected home safety devices lat this year with its Onelink Enviro Cam. The camera will be capable of capturing 1080p video while also offering night vision and two-way audio features. As with the environmental monitor feature, it will measure temperature, humidity and carbon monoxide. And in a feature that could appeal to parents of newborns, it will include a respiration monitor, making the Onelink Enviro Cam a potential video baby monitor.

First Alert's Onelink Enviro Cam

The Onelink Enviro Cam should ship in the last quarter of 2017. A price hasn't been set yet, but a First Alert rep told us it should cost less than $300.