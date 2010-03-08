Trending

82-inch Multitouch E-board Begs for Your Fingers

Samsung's 650TSn could change the way teachers work in classrooms.

If anything, Samsung's 82-inch 650TSn "e-board" could change the way teachers communicate with students in the classroom. Just in appearance alone, this $12,300 device could replace the modern chalkboard by providing a multitouch whiteboard functionality.

The "e-board" also makes overhead projectors obsolete, allowing the teacher to connect the device to a PC or Mac and display the computer's desktop. NexGadget reports that the 650TSn even displays contents from Samsung ebook readers using their new "emoLink" technology, making it ideal for displaying electronic textbooks and other educational literature.

The video below, provided in German, shows the device in action: the presenter writes on the whiteboard with a stylus as if using markers and poster board. He grabs a thumbnail-sized image from a smaller window, drags it out onto the whiteboard, and then re-sizes the image by dragging a corner with the same stylus.

The video below also shows its capabilities of making changes to a presentation in real-time, allowing the user to alter a drawing on the 650TSn while the changes also takes place on a connected laptop at the same time.

Currently the 82-inch 650TSn is making its rounds at various trade shows, with the latest spotting during the company's "digital classroom" Roadshow in Germany. Not much is actually known about this touchscreen display, however Samsung said that it will also ship a smaller 65-inch model on an unspecified date.

23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JasonAkkerman 09 March 2010 03:03
    emoLink... lol
  • sliem 09 March 2010 03:06
    Needs a laser pointer that works with it and 3D would be nice.
  • jomofro39 09 March 2010 03:09
    You are going to place a $12,000 piece of electronic equipment right in front of 30-some hyperactive children? I can see this for a business or in a college setting, but not for the younger, more projectile-oriented crowd of 3rd-graders.
  • sanphire 09 March 2010 03:11
    how is this any better in a class room than existing interactive whiteboards? Apart from being more fragile and more expensive?
  • dreamphantom_1977 09 March 2010 03:20
    I'd love to have one, if only the price was lower. :(
  • HavoCnMe 09 March 2010 03:30
    I believe this is for presentations mostly. Not day-to-day use.
  • 09 March 2010 03:36
    I think purchasing a regular 80" HDTV (LCD) with touchscreen, connected to a PC (an Atom system might be good enough for this) might be the cheaper and more wise solution to think of!

    For a screen that turns white or black and shows lines as you write on it, (and has the option to break down over time; something chalk boards are much less prone to); I'd say $1.500 is more than enough money for this!
  • hatishbi 09 March 2010 03:40
    Hey,

    the "source" you've linked above (NexGadget) is just a 1:1 copycat of crunchgear...i don't think this kind of spam should be supported. You can find the original article (with links) here at crunchgear.com

    Bye
    Johannes (lesen.net)
  • drakennz 09 March 2010 04:00
    Anyone else notice that the tv in the video is not the 82" model? Unless the guy is 7 foot.
