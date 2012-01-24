Trending

Analysts: Nokia Lumia Sales Could Be Over 1 Million Units

Could Nokia finally be on the road to smartphone success?

This time last year, Nokia was struggling to compete with the likes of Apple and Android. However, just a couple of weeks later, on Febuary 11, 2011, the company announced plans to make Windows Phone its primary smartphone OS. Though many were skeptical, and Nokia didn't release any Windows Phone devices until the end of the year, it seems the move is paying off.

Bloomberg has come up with an average estimate from 22 different analysts, arriving at the figure 1.3 million in terms of global unit sales of Lumia handsets to operators and retailers. The financial news outlet reports that analyst projections ranged from 800,000 to 2 million but only one analyst predicted sales of fewer than 1 million handsets.

Though Nokia isn't talking sales figures for any of the Lumia handsets, or even the line as a whole, the Lumia 710 only hit Europe in November and is launching this month in the United States. The Lumia 800 arrived in Europe in November also, before heading stateside in December. If analyst estimates are accurate, those sales figures are promising for handsets that have only been available for a couple of months at most. If the Lumia line continues to sell as well as analysts think, then it's possible things are looking up for the Espoo company.

Did you buy a Lumia phone? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

  • Azimuth01 24 January 2012 18:23
    Things could change, but right now I have no intentions of ever owning another windows phone.
  • vaughn2k 24 January 2012 18:25
    Lumia is not yet release here in Asia, and waiting for anyone to review it, fully, and I am interested in the battery life. While the E7 was a very good phone, it has a very short battery life...

    I do hope that the Lumia 800 or Lumia 900 will trounce the iPhone, in capability and specially in price.
  • kikireeki 24 January 2012 18:47
    No I didn't and I won't
    I already bought a Galaxy Note and I couldn't be happier
  • 24 January 2012 18:48
    Why would anyone want one of THESE phones....Being tied to Microsoft is the worst thing you can do!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 24 January 2012 19:09
    probably going to get one of these in a few months when my contract is up. We all know all big companies have some bad qualities, but I'm much more comfortable with MS than with Google's 'we own you, your data, and your thoughts for eternity' mentality. No way in h3ll will I touch and Apple product
  • xerroz 24 January 2012 19:09
    No MSWhy would anyone want one of THESE phones....Being tied to Microsoft is the worst thing you can do!!!!!!!!!!!!As opposed to Apple? You have way more freedom on Windows.
  • acyuta 24 January 2012 19:12
    Bought 2 in 2 weeks. First purchase was of Lumia 800 for my wife on 9 Jan 2012. Liked it so much that I thought of replacing my old E72 with another Lumia 800 or Galaxy SII/Note. I went to the Samsung shop but somehow could not bring myself to buy the Note. Instead I went to the Nokia shop on the floor below and bought another one (this one for myself). Could not be happier. On an absolute/standalone basis (no comparisons with X hardware or Y operating system):
    1. beautiful to look at and handle
    2. fluid and easy to operate OS.
    3. enough apps in the marketplace to cover my needs.

    Finally what was always at the back of my mind: my excellent experience with previous Nokia phones (from 2001 onwards).
  • 24 January 2012 19:21
    I got a cyan Lumia 800 the day it hit the shelves, and I am very, very happy with it. Yes it has its flaws, as does iOS (own an iPhone, too), as well as Android.

    But the user experience is really great. I dont care if it has dual core or not, everything's really smooth, no hickups. Touch keyboard is very accurate (most important thing for me on a touch-based smartphone).

    In terms of build quality it is IMO superior to anything I've seen yet. And I really do like the color, it stands out the crowd.
  • g00fysmiley 24 January 2012 19:23
    I'm breaking my own rules with waiting for the new and best thing here... but I almost bought the 800, but decided to wait to see the intel offerings, and want either Tegra 3 or the intel if it does well with x86 programs balanced with battery life... but the 800 looks nice and was vry inuitive, it'd be my recomendation for friends on the market looking for a windows phone
  • alterecho 24 January 2012 19:51
    People should also try out the Omnia W. Its the exact same specs as the 800 (8 vs 16) but almost half the price. Omnia w also has a front facing camera. It fits in your hand quite very well because of its slim form factor. WP7 on both these devices is stunning! (Both have super AMOLED).
