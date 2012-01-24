Analysts: Nokia Lumia Sales Could Be Over 1 Million Units

This time last year, Nokia was struggling to compete with the likes of Apple and Android. However, just a couple of weeks later, on Febuary 11, 2011, the company announced plans to make Windows Phone its primary smartphone OS. Though many were skeptical, and Nokia didn't release any Windows Phone devices until the end of the year, it seems the move is paying off.

Bloomberg has come up with an average estimate from 22 different analysts, arriving at the figure 1.3 million in terms of global unit sales of Lumia handsets to operators and retailers. The financial news outlet reports that analyst projections ranged from 800,000 to 2 million but only one analyst predicted sales of fewer than 1 million handsets.

Though Nokia isn't talking sales figures for any of the Lumia handsets, or even the line as a whole, the Lumia 710 only hit Europe in November and is launching this month in the United States. The Lumia 800 arrived in Europe in November also, before heading stateside in December. If analyst estimates are accurate, those sales figures are promising for handsets that have only been available for a couple of months at most. If the Lumia line continues to sell as well as analysts think, then it's possible things are looking up for the Espoo company.

