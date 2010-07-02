Trending

Mom Says Street View Showed Nude Pics of Son

A mother in Britain has criticized Google's Street View service after naked photos of her young son appeared on the Internet.

A 25-year-old mother is furious after Google refused to remove images of her son from Google Street View. The Daily Mail reports that Claire Rowlands' son was inadvertently caught on camera while playing in his grandmother's garden. The 3-year-old was wearing just his runners and, though Google blurred the license plate of the car in Claire's mother's driveway, the image of the toddler wearing just a pair of shoes was left uncensored. In a second photo taken a few seconds later, the boy's body is hidden behind a fence but his face is clearly visible and again, not censored.

The Daily Mail cites Claire as saying she felt sick to her stomach when she saw the picture. She also said Google needs to be 'extra careful' when taking photos on warm days.

"They should be extra careful on warm days because this is what children do - he was just playing in the garden and we didn't expect in a  million years he'd have his picture taken and put on the internet for anyone to see.

"It's such a clear image," said Claire. "I see it as an indecent photograph - my concern is that paedophiles could see it and there's no way I ever wanted my son to be seen naked all over the world."

Ms. Rowlands argued that her son was on private property and says residents should be asked if they're happy to have their pictures taken before Google's Street View cars takes the photos.

Google is supposed to blur all faces of people appearing in Google Street View photographs before they are posted. DM reports the company apologized for the mistake and the image has now been blurred but a Google spokesperson told the paper the image in question was removed within an hour of Google being notified.

Do you think Google should have to ask residents before taking photographs of their streets? Let us know in the comments below.

Read the full story on London's Daily Mail.

75 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 02 July 2010 08:48
    no. you can have a camera on your property filming naked neighbors in the house next door and there is nothing illegal about it. there was a case like that around here and as long as the cam is not on their property it isn't really infringing upon illegal boundaries.
  • 02 July 2010 08:50
    I fail to see the problem. If this stupid woman is going to allow her kid to be naked outside were all the neighbors to see which I think is wrong. The what does it matter if it is on the internet. There is more of a chance that a Pedophile that is already walking by would snatch the kid. It is again just a cry for money
  • Jinx13 02 July 2010 08:53
    Don't leave the house in any clothing or lack thereof that you don't want to be seen in. That goes for your kids and anyone else you are responsible for. Should Google blur out faces of those caught on camera? Yes. Do they need to blur me should I ever be caught on camera? No.

    All these people that complain only noticed because they were checking out streetview. They were probably doing so because they thought it was a pretty interesting feature; "cool" one might even say. Then they see a shot of something they find embarrassing, and it is such a terrible invasion of privacy google has dared commit!

    /rant

  • extremepcs 02 July 2010 08:53
    OK... Why the &$^% was your kid outside naked to begin with? "That's what kids do" Really? That's what parents are for - to tell them when they are doing something stupid.
  • bustapr 02 July 2010 08:53
    Whys the kid walking around naked outside? Warm day or not, kids walk around with cloths on!

    No, Google shouldnt ask permission, the streets are public.
  • eddieroolz 02 July 2010 08:56
    It looks like to me that these British people are overly sensitive.

    As long as you're playing by a public road, your image is in public domain. Which means a motorist speeding by also asw your child's rear. Are you going to demand that all drivers wear a eye patch while driving by your son?
  • LLJones 02 July 2010 08:58
    This is the era of big business and big brother. You have no privacy and next to nothing for rights. Get used to it people
  • doomsdaydave11 02 July 2010 09:08
    Although I don't think a 3 year old should be running around naked in an apparently public area, Google should oblige and take it down.
    Both are at fault here.
  • kajjot 02 July 2010 09:16
    I would be more worried about some pervs taking pics for their personal collection.
    Typical "there's a blame = there's a claim" situation.
    They were probably already thinking of part exchanging that passat for something better. lol
  • Shadow703793 02 July 2010 09:17
    Tow words: Stupid mom
