Dutch Porn Star Offers Fellatio to Her Twitter Fans

Well this is a novel way to show support for the Dutch soccer team.

The World Cup has the power to whip even those with no interest in soccer into a fevered frenzy. However, there are also those who can't stand the game, World Cup or no World Cup. Perhaps this declaration from Holland's biggest fan will be enough to get even the most uninterested to tune in to Sunday's match?

Time magazine reports that Bobbi Eden, one of the Netherlands' leading porn stars, has promised free oral sex to each and every one of her twitter fans if Holland wins the World Cup final against Spain this coming Sunday.

As you can imagine, after that little declaration was made, Bobbi got herself a whole lot more fans. Before the fellatio promise, Bobbi had about 5,000 fans on Twitter, now she has almost 95,000.



Eden has three of her porn star friends on hand to help, and is still insisting that she'll go ahead with the stunt, despite the fact that she now has to give 20 times the freebies she initially thought. Her latest update instructs followers to tune in on Monday when she'll be detailing how you can "collect your blowjob."



The news comes after Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme promised to run through the streets of Asuncion naked if Paraguay won the World Cup. Unfortunately, Paraguay was knocked out in the quarterfinals. Luckily, Larissa has said she'll do it anyway. You know, for the players. Bless her.



All this talk of nudey women doing naughty things and you're asking, what's in it for us girls? Well, Diego Maradona made the same promise as Larissa (before she did, actually). Sadly, he hasn't promised to do the stunt despite Argentina's loss. Sad faces all 'round, I'm sure. Someone start a petition!

84 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lucky015 10 July 2010 09:38
    *follows*
    Reply
  • JonathanDeane 10 July 2010 09:44
    They are resorting to anything to get people to sign up for twitter, first a graphics card and now this... LOL
    Reply
  • ubernoobie 10 July 2010 09:44
    if netherlands loses, the porn star will probably be very happy
    Reply
  • chaosgs 10 July 2010 09:48
    I should sign up for this. EX-GF never gave me one while i put my tongue all over her body. I can only imagine the feeling.
    Reply
  • joytech22 10 July 2010 09:49
    they wouldnt have a mouth left after 90 000 people.. some of which are probably woman themselves!
    Reply
  • scione 10 July 2010 09:49
    *follows*
    Reply
  • Camikazi 10 July 2010 09:53
    Almost, almost tempted me to make a Twitter account just to follow :P but dying to an STD cause of a BJ from some random porn star is not worth it.
    Reply
  • Shadow703793 10 July 2010 09:58
    This perhaps has to be one of THE ONLY reasons to open a Twitter account. :lol:
    Reply
  • Zingam 10 July 2010 10:00
    And these are hitech news?

    Not that I mind porn. I'm a porn user myself but it seems that the guys on toms have some issues because they so often report about porn on this site! Examples: how a guy used his twitter to make young boys send him naked pictures or how a school girl was filmed with a webcam. etc!

    I think that Toms is getting stupider each year and I've been reading it for how long? A decade? It used to be very informative and good site! Now it rarely contains anything useful (but info about blowjobs) and if I really need to learn something about the IT industry I have to go to Anandtech.
    Reply
  • victomofreality 10 July 2010 10:05
    Why can't porn stars and models get this worked up over every sporting event? There should definitely be some free bj's for the Stanley Cup
    Reply