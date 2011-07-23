Trending

PlayBook Approved for Government Use by Feds

RIM's BlackBerry PlayBook may have launched to tepid reviews from critics but the tablet has garnered a thumbs up from the federal government.

Research In Motion's PlayBook Tablet hasn't exactly been a roaring success. However, while the device has failed to match up to competitors, the device got a boost this week as it received the federal stamp of approval for government use. RIM has revealed that the BlackBerry tablet has just been awarded Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 certification, something that's required if a device is to be used in any government department or the White House.

"This certification demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the needs of security-conscious organizations and enables the U.S. federal government to buy with confidence knowing that the PlayBook meets their computing policy requirements for protecting sensitive information." Scott Totzke, senior vice president of BlackBerry security at RIM, said in a statement.

It's not surprising that the BlackBerry PlayBook has garnered the approval of the feds -- the company has always been dedicated to providing strong security for its customers. Now, with the PlayBook being the first and only tablet to receive FIPS approval, any government agency or department hoping to add tablets to their arsenal of gadgets will have to use the PlayBooks.

Launched in April of this year, the PlayBook boasts a 1GHz Cortex-A9 dual-core CPU; 1GB of RAM; a 7-inch, 1024x600 display; a 5-megapixel camera capable of shooting 1080p HD video on the back and a 3-megapixel camera capable of 1080p HD video up front (for video calling and the like); support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n; Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR; Micro-USB; and Micro HDMI. It runs RIM’s new QNX-based BlackBerry Tablet OS but can also run existing BlackBerry Java apps as well as Android apps.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • doive1231 23 July 2011 23:32
    It will be good for the feds to find the nearest do-nut shops and so on whilst they are out and about bothering law abiders.
    Reply
  • jvc21 23 July 2011 23:35
    I totally read the title wrong (It's 2am over here). I thought it said "Playboy approved for Government Use by Feds"

    Then again, I could also be right...
    Reply
  • Lan 23 July 2011 23:58
    Good to know that the Govt is trying to keep up with the times. I can't help but wonder what features are missing from the average tablet that make this a security conscious choice.
    Reply
  • walter87 24 July 2011 03:52
    LanGood to know that the Govt is trying to keep up with the times. I can't help but wonder what features are missing from the average tablet that make this a security conscious choice.Certain companies IT policy only allow for certified products. No other tablet in the market right now has the certifications that the playbook has, not even the iPad. So if those companies need tablets they will need to get those tablets. (I'm not talking about the typical business you would think thats primary use is email, but for the High level business CEOs, and High Tech where security is the number one concern.
    Reply
  • 24 July 2011 04:06
    Great news for Rim, Still can't wait to see the playbook 2.
    Reply
  • enforcer22 24 July 2011 05:17
    Not surprised.. Its a blackberry.
    Reply
  • memadmax 24 July 2011 05:56
    You know what that means: end of iPad....
    Reply
  • sykozis 24 July 2011 06:56
    jvc21I totally read the title wrong (It's 2am over here). I thought it said "Playboy approved for Government Use by Feds"Then again, I could also be right...I think you're a bit late on that particular piece of news.... I hear it's the preferred reading material in the men's bathroom at the Pentagon...

    EnFoRceR22Not surprised.. Its a blackberry.Nope....I'm sure Apple has a few exceptionally vague patents and a "decease and desist" order request already filed just this type of occassion.... We just haven't heard about it yet...
    Reply
  • 24 July 2011 08:22
    A piece of garbage that won't be around 6 months from now.
    Reply
  • belardo 24 July 2011 22:04
    So.... of course the blackberry tablet has certification... it doesn't do anything.

    Trust me, a Commodore 64 is one of the most secure computers you can use.
    Reply