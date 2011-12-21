Kindle Fire Prevents Android Market Visits, Re-Rooting

Tom's has confirmed several reports that Amazon's Kindle Fire tablet prevents users from visiting the Android Market in the Silk browser. The 7-inch tablet contains a hidden utility app called "MarketIntentProxy.apk" which can detect when the end-user is hunting for an app, and will force a re-direct to the Amazon Appstore installed on the device -- literally hijacking the browser.
But it doesn't stop there. The hidden app will hijack the Silk browser even when the proxy server is turned off. That said, when users can't find the app they want to install -- like Minecraft Pocket Edition for instance -- on Amazon's Appstore, they're either forced to root the device and install the Android Market, or download the app from a repository and side-load it.
Then again, rooting may now be out of the question. Typically when Amazon releases an update for the Kindle Fire, it breaks root. However the latest firmware update, which was just released by Amazon and will likely appear on devices over the next few days, will break the current root and actually prevent users from re-rooting the device using SimpleOneClick.
But despite the root issue, here's a bit of good news for users who aren't quite so naughty. The update brings smoother scrolling, an option to lock Wi-Fi access to the tablet so the kids aren't purchasing and downloading apps like Whirl-A-Girl 2, and the ability to remove books, apps or other content from the revealing home screen carousel. Users can also delete that silly Facebook icon which is really just an Internet shortcut, and not an actual app.
Consumers scared away by the complaints surrounding the first-generation Kindle Fire model may have to wait a while for the second generation device, as industry sources report that makers in the supply chain won't begin preparing the needed parts and components for the Kindle Fire 2 until 2Q12. Still, it may be worth the wait, as sources claim the next version will sport an 8.9-inch screen and SoCs from Nvidia and Texas Instruments -- sounds like two Kindle Fire 2 models are in the works.
According to the sources, Amazon may employ controller ICs from Atmel or Cypress in addition to current supplier ILi Technology (Ilitek). The company will also add Foxconn Electronics to its OEM partner list for the assembly of the new device. Quanta Computer, the current primary manufacturer of Amazon's Kindle Fire, will remain on the assembly list. Sources claim that Quanta may ramp up its current Kindle Fire shipments from 4.7 to 5.3 million units by the end of the month instead of the previously projected number of 3.5 to 4.0 million units.
...because we all know that they can not REALLY prevent future rooting, if someone really wants it. It's just a challenge, to be defeated within a week. This way, one can have the latest updates AND root afterwards.
Why do they try to prevent root access anyway? It's unrelated to piracy.
I imagine it's because they like to have a hold on the software that their tablet will run and the profit from app stores?
because it is the first step for piracy?
in fires case, because they sell it at a loss and expect to recupe the cost through the app store and the books.
Hardware I purchased is my property, and I'm allowed to do whatever I want with it within the confines of the law. If Amazon wants to tell me how to operate my device that I purchased, the Kindle Fire is not for me.
Amazon runs their own app store, and they want to force customers to use their app store instead of Google's. What's worse is that when they announced the Fire, they had an attitude that they would be okay with rooting. Guess the policy changes once customers actually buy them.
Amazon's just another big corp managed by people with no clue how to actually deal with customers. The Fire will be rooted regardless, trying to block it only challenges people to crack it faster, and the customers will give Amazon's app store less business thanks to the attempt.
They did however say they were ok with rooting previously :o But I don't understand the mentality of...you bought it, we own and control it. I just can't agree with that philosophy. Something fundamentally wrong about telling people you own what they bought.