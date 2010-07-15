Sony Warns About 3D Dangers on PlayStation 3

While 3D video images are the latest selling feature of entertainment, it's not ideal for everyone. Sony has now updated its terms of service with the appropriate warnings relating to the PlayStation 3's new ability to support 3D displays. It reads:
The warning of young children and 3D echos that of research relating to developmental vision.
Nintendo also told Kotaku that children younger than seven years old should be kept away from the 3DS' 3D mode.
Aside from the 3DS, which doesn't require glasses, an easy way to keep young children from viewing the 3D image is simply to keep the glasses in a safe place away from them.
So is everything in todays society really. If it doesn't cause cancer, it lowers your IQ or turns you into an axe wielding nutjob.
Its more the fact that this 3D technology has only been around for a relatively short time in the mass consumer market and because we're not all exactly the same, people will react differently (phyiscally) to the new technology. After all it does "trick" you mind into perceiving 3D images rather than actually producing them like in most sci-fi films and shows. As Nintendo pointed out there is a chance 3D could harm younger children due to developing depth perception at that age tho the effects haven't yet been documented fully. If anything this is more a way of covering themselves in case any adverse long term side effects from prolonged use does do physical harm. The Nausea and headaches are the body's first warning that something isn't right. It kinda reminds me of the experiment where they used glasses that inverted the image when people looked through them. After a while the brain adapted and displayed what it was viewing correctly and when the glasses where removed the person saw everything inverted. While their view returned to normal again, who knows the effect 3D could have on your brain long term.
TBH I guess overall this is more protection from any potential law suit. We do live in a sue happy culture.
Do you remember when Nintedo got out:
Warning: it may cause seizure and stuff lol
i am on a prescription to stop seizures.there is no way i am sitting in my living room watching hours of 3d at a time.
hollywood stop the remakes and write better films.we do not need more eyecandy.