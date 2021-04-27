The Razer Orochi V2’s lightweight design, long-lasting battery life and ultra-low latency make it the perfect choice for gamers who value portability and minimalism.

Razer's impressive portfolio of wireless gaming mice — DeathAdder V2 Pro ($129.99), the Viper Ultimate ($149.99), and the Basilisk Ultimate — ensures that the company has a mouse for almost any price point. With the arrival of the Orochi V2, Razer is tackling the sub-$100 mouse market, hoping to sway more budget-conscious buyers.

The Orochi V2 gets a lot of things right, especially battery life. It sports a lightweight design and dual-mode wireless connectivity that make it a contender for one of the best gaming mice . Read on for a full review of the Razer Orochi V2.

Razer Orochi V2 mouse review: Price and availability

The Razer Orochi V2 is available for purchase starting today for $69.99 . It aims to compete with other affordable gaming mice on the market, particularly the Logitech G305 . The G305 may cost $10 less than the Orochi V2, but Razer’s new mouse features several significant upgrades compared to its rival, including superior battery life and Bluetooth compatibility.

Razer Orochi V2 mouse review: Design

The Razer Orochi V2 is available in Black and White colors. Those interested in personalizing their gaming mouse can also choose from over 100 unique designs available through the newly launched Razer Customs platform.

(Image credit: Razer)

In terms of the build, the Razer Orochi V2 resembles a slimmed down version of other Razer gaming mice. With a size of 4.2 x 2.3 x 1.5 inches (108mm x 60mm x 38mm), almost everything about it screams “small and portable” — its reduced size makes it the perfect companion for laptop users that like to game on-the-go.The mouse is suitable to use with a variety of grip styles, though the Orochi V2 may potentially pose some issues to gamers with larger hands.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Orochi V2 is incredibly light, weighing just barely over 2 ounces (60 grams) — though admittedly this figure doesn’t account for the single AA or AAA battery that powers the miniature device.

In terms of functionality, the Orochi V2 contains the same six programmable buttons you’d expect from a typical gaming mouse: a primary button, a secondary button, a clickable scroll wheel, two thumb buttons and a cycle-up DPI sensitivity adjuster.

(Image credit: Razer)

However, a small yet significant portion of gamers may also experience a bit of trouble with the Orochi V2 due to its false-ambidextrous design, as left-handed users will likely be unable to use the two right-side thumb buttons to their full potential.

The gaming mouse’s affordability also comes with a slight drawback — the Orochi V2 notably lacks the Chroma lighting system typically found in some of the more premium Razer products. Of course, this design choice is purely aesthetic and has absolutely no influence on the device’s impressive performance in-game, which is discussed later in this review.

Razer Orochi V2 mouse review: Features

One of the Razer Orochi V2’s best features is its dual-mode wireless connectivity, which allows it to connect to your PC via either Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz USB dongle.

Connecting the Orochi V2 through Bluetooth is incredibly simple. In my personal experience, my Razer Blade 15 Quartz Edition laptop detected the device a mere second after I switched it on, thanks to Windows 10’s Quick Pair feature.

(Image credit: Future)

Using the Orochi V2 in Bluetooth mode allows it to be used for up to 950 hours, which is the equivalent of almost 40 days of continuous use. On the other hand, connecting the gaming mouse through the 2.4GHz USB wireless dongle cuts the battery life in half to 425 hours. However, this mode allows you to take advantage of the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless feature to achieve ultra-low latency, which can be useful if you’re into competitive FPS games such as Counter-Strike or Overwatch.

Razer Orochi V2 mouse review: Performance

The Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse features a maximum DPI of 18,000, thanks to its 5G optical sensor which boasts 99.4% resolution accuracy. Users can adjust all five stages of DPI sensitivity using the Razer Synapse software under the “Performance” tab.

(Image credit: Razer)

I tested the Razer Orochi V2 gaming mouse across several games that require varying levels of clicking and pointing, including Dead by Daylight, Overwatch and Resident Evil VII: Biohazard.

For authenticity’s sake, I tested the Orochi V2 on Razer’s small-sized Sphex V3 mouse mat ($9.99). However, the device’s 100% PTFE mouse feet provided a smooth glide across other surfaces too. For those unfamiliar with Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), it’s a synthetic material that is used in gaming mice and is known to provide little to no friction. I also used the Orochi V2 on bare desk surfaces as well as on my ASUS Sheath LTD Extra Large Gaming Pad and my Razer Invicta Gaming Mouse Pad , and never experienced any issues with the mouse sticking to the surface.

(Image credit: Razer)

At first, I was wary of the Orochi V2’s small size, thinking that it might affect my gaming performance since I had grown accustomed to using the larger and heavier Razer Basilisk Quartz ($69.99). I was pleasantly surprised to find that the portable wireless mouse performed more than admirably throughout my testing sessions, no doubt thanks to its ultra-low latency.

One small flaw that I noticed when using the Orochi V2 is that its smooth surface caused my grip to slip on a few occasions due to its lack of the anti-slip grip tape typically included in more premium Razer products. However, I easily solved this issue by attaching Razer’s recently launched Universal Anti-Slip Grip Tape, though this quick fix will set you back another $9.99.

Razer Orochi V2 mouse review: Verdict

Overall, the Razer Orochi V2 is a well-crafted piece of equipment that delivers great wireless gaming experience for an affordable price. Its slim and lightweight design makes it the perfect choice to declutter your gaming desk without compromising on your performance in-game.

Although the gaming mouse notably misses out on the iconic Razer Chroma lighting, its long-lasting battery life and ultra-low latency makes the Orochi V2 a decent choice for fans of minimalist setups.