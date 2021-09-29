Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless: Specs Max DPI: 26,000

Buttons: 5

Size: 5.1 x 2.8 x 1.7 inches

Weight: 2.8 ounces

At the risk of being glib, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is exactly what it sounds like. Corsair has taken its excellent Corsair Sabre RGB Pro mouse, removed the wire, and left just about everything else intact. If you’re not familiar with the Sabre RGB Pro, it’s an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse that jettisons just about every bell and whistle in favor of a streamlined design. It’s ideal for competitive players, esports aficionados or anyone who simply hates hefting a large mouse around.

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is similarly straightforward. It’s light, sleek and straightforward. You can choose between USB and Bluetooth wireless protocols, and you won’t have to recharge the mouse too often, thanks to its generous battery life. Granted, at $110, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is very expensive, compared to its $60 wired counterpart. But as wireless mice from major manufacturers go, it’s well within acceptable limits.

If you like your gaming mice light and wireless, and think they never needed a whole lot of highfalutin extra features anyway, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is probably the mouse for you.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review: Design

If you were to look up “gaming mouse” in a dictionary, you’d probably find something that looks an awful lot like the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless. (Your dictionary would admittedly be a lot cooler than mine, but I digress.) This peripheral features a black plastic chassis with a sweat-resistant matte coating on top. The curved, ergonomic profile allows for claw, palm and fingertip grips. The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless can accommodate only right-handed players, though, so southpaws beware.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Corsair)

In terms of buttons, there’s a left button, a right button, a clickable scroll wheel and two thumb buttons. That’s it. There’s no dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity adjustment button; there’s no “sniper” button; there’s no scroll wheel adjustment button. There are also no textured grips, which I feel is a missed opportunity. I understand that streamlined mice don’t really need extra buttons, and textured grips do add a tiny bit of weight. But they really do help players get a better grip on mice, which is important if you plan to play for hours at a time, as competitive gamers often do.

(Image credit: Corsair)

On the bottom of the mouse, there are two more buttons: one that switches between game profiles, and one that toggles either USB or Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also a compartment to hold the mouse’s tiny USB dongle, which is an absolute godsend for anyone who’s prone to losing the minuscule things.

(Image credit: Corsair)

What’s most impressive about the Sabre RGB Pro, however, is that the whole apparatus weighs only 2.8 ounces. This is admittedly not as light as the wired model, which weighs only 2.6 ounces. But a built-in battery naturally adds a little ballast; an extra 0.2 ounces is really not bad.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review: Features

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro runs on the Corsair Utility Engine (iCUE) software, which allows you to reprogram buttons, link games and apps to customized profiles, and modify the limited RGB lighting. During my review period with the mouse, Corsair had not yet updated iCUE to recognize the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless, so I cannot vouch for how well it works firsthand. In theory, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless will have similar options to its wired model, and the iCUE handles the wired model well.

My only complaint here has to do with the mouse’s RGB lighting. The only part of the mouse that lights up is a tiny Corsair logo on the palm rest. While you can program it with a variety of colors and effects, it’s almost completely pointless. Your hand will cover it during gameplay, and it’s not big or flashy enough to notice otherwise. I wonder whether eschewing the lighting might have made the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless a little lighter, or a little cheaper.

(Image credit: Corsair)

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Sabre RGB Pro offers two options: USB and Bluetooth. There’s no special trick to either one; they both work exactly as they’re supposed to. Bluetooth gets better battery life, but USB doesn’t have a tedious pairing process. It’s good to have the option, though, especially if you want to use the mouse on both a desktop and a laptop.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review: Performance

In-game, the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless performs beautifully. I put the mouse through its paces with Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, Deathloop, Baldur’s Gate III and Final Fantasy XIV, and it worked well across the board. I was particularly pleased with the mouse’s performance in Deathloop, where its lightweight design let me run and gun with ease, switching between foes with minimal friction.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is fine for other genres as well, although I didn’t find it quite as comfortable as a mouse with grips for longer play sessions. If you favor first-person shooters and other competitive genres, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is fine for occasional forays into other games. If you sit down to play long, immersive single-player games, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is probably not the best choice.

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless review: Verdict

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is, as its name suggests, a wireless version of an existing Corsair mouse. It has all of the wired model’s strengths, but eschews its counterpart’s main weakness: a braided cable that was all too easy to get tangled.

At $110, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is admittedly expensive, especially considering that the wired version retails for $60. Still, a good gaming mouse should last for years, and that extra $50 gets you a pretty big benefit. For competitive players, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless is an easy recommendation – unless you’re still superstitious about wireless performance, in which case the wired model is the way to go.