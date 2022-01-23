Yellowjackets season 2: Everything we know so far

Fans are already buzzing for Yellowjackets season 2, following a jaw-dropping finale that produced even more questions about Showtime's mystery-box drama. Most of the main Yellowjackets cast will be back — the adults and their 1996 teen versions — and they may return sooner than expected!

After premiering in mid-November, Yellowjackets slowly developed into a breakout hit for Showtime. The show is set in two points in time: 1996 and the present day. In 1996, a high school women's soccer team is flying to a national tournament when their private plane crashes deep in the Canadian wilderness. They remained there for 19 months. In the present, the adult survivors continue to grapple with the secrets of what happened in the woods and what they had to do to stay alive.

The end of the first season revealed a shocking death in the past and the potential presence of an additional survivor previously unmentioned in the present day.

Over the past month or so, Yellowjackets has become one of the most talked-about shows. Critics have written gushing reviews (the show has 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating), fans are feverishly exchanging theories on Reddit and Twitter, and think-pieces are citing it as the prime example of the superiority of weekly releases over the binge model.

Yellowjackets season 2 can't come soon enough. Here's everything we know so far about it.

Yellowjackets season 2 doesn't have a release date, but it's on the way.

Showtime renewed the series in December, halfway through the first season. The premium network announced the news in an Instagram post.

In a statement, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said, "Yellowjackets has been an unadulterated sensation for Showtime. We are overwhelmed by both the acclaim and the audience response to our series, including several ‘Best of 2021’ lists, a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and snowballing viewership.

Clearly there is a hunger for originality and audacity, and our incredible showrunners Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson] and Jonathan [Lisco], along with their pitch-perfect cast, have delivered that and so much more. I can’t wait to see the surprises they have in store for us in season two.”

As for a potential release date, Yellowjackets season 2 may arrive sooner than expected for a premium cable series — possibly later this year!

“We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Levine told Vulture. “We’d love to stay on an annual cycle. I think our audiences deserve that, and I also think that when you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.”

Yellowjackets season 2 cast

Most of the Yellowjackets cast will return for season 2. That includes the actors in the present-day timeline:

Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna

Tawny Cypress as adult Taissa

Juliette Lewis as adult Natalie

Christina Ricci as adult Misty

Warren Kole as adult Jeff

Sarah Desjardins as Callie, Jeff and Shauna's daughter

Rukiya Bernard as Simone, Taissa's wife

Aiden Stoxx as Sammy, Taissa's son

Rekha Sharma as Jessica Roberts, a fixer posing as a journalist

Alex Wyndham as Kevyn, Natalie's former best friend and a police officer

Tonya Cornelisse as adult Allie

Jeff Holman as adult Randy

Plus, the cast members in the 1996 timeline:

Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna

Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa

Sophie Thatcher as teen Natalie

Sammi Hanratty as teen Misty

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, the team's assistant coach

Kevin Alves as Travis

Courtney Eaton as Lottie

Liv Hewson as Van

Keeya King as Akilah

Alexa Barajas as Mari

Luciano Leroux as Javi

While Jackie died in the finale, it's possible we'll see Ella Purnell as the team captain again. She has appeared in adult Shauna's visions/hallucinations in the present timeline.

Much less likely to appear in season 2 is Peter Gadiot as Adam, the artist who has an affair with Shauna. She killed him and dismembered his body. Then again, she could also hallucinate him, too.

Of course, the big question for the Yellowjackets season 2 cast is who will play adult Lottie. The finale seemingly revealed that Lottie is alive in the present day and drew money from Travis' bank account after he died.

Fans on Reddit have suggested a wide range of actresses, including Fairuza Balk, Tia Carrere, Olivia Munn, Jordana Brewster and Shannyn Sossamon. Vulture named the latter as their choice.

If Van survives, fans have suggested the adult Van be played by Lauren Ambrose, Mireille Enos or Julia Stiles.

Yellowjackets season 2 theories

Talking about Yellowjacket theories is almost as good as watching the show itself! Reddit is a good place to fall into the rabbit role.

Here are some of the biggest and most outlandish theories we've seen going into season 2.

Pit girl is Allie: In the very first scene in the pilot, a girl runs through the snowy woods and falls to her death in a pit. A group of people, led by the Antler Queen, seem to chop her up into a meal. Some fans think that the scene may not be a flashback to 1996, but could be set in the present day — and that the girl is Allie, Shauna and Jeff's daughter.

Lottie's cult is active: The Antler Queen appears to be Lottie (or at least she was for a time in the past). As the pit girl scene shows, she has at least six members in her cult. But it looks like the cult moved to the outside world beyond the woods. In the present, Natalie's sponsor finds out that Lottie withdrew money from Travis' bank account after he died. Perhaps she's using the cash to fund her cult. Members of that cult seemingly kidnapped Natalie from her hotel room right before she was about to shoot herself.

Adult Taissa is in the cult: The finale also revealed that Taissa has a sacrificial altar in the basement of her house. Her wife, Simone, finds their missing dog's severed head and what appears to be a human heart (perhaps Adam's?). Simone's discovery is intercut with Taissa learning she won the state senate race. Is Tai still a member of the cult? Did she make the sacrifice believing it would help her win?

The symbol: There are a lot of theories about the mysterious symbol throughout the show. Some fans think it depicts a woman hanging upside down from a hook, like the pit girl. Others believe it has do with alchemy. And one Redditor believes it's a trigonometry problem that points to an escape.

The man with no eyes: This absolutely terrifying figure has appeared several times to Taissa as a child, as a teen and as an adult. He may just be a specter of death that is entirely in her mind. Some fans think he's the ghost of the hunter whose cabin the teens are living in. Others think it's a demon/monster that influences Lottie and the cult members to become cannibals.