Steam Deck games revealed in compatibility ratings — here's the list so far

We’re finally starting to see which games will be playable on the Valve steam Deck, months after the gaming giant first announced that it had begun reviewing its entire gaming catalog for compatibility with its upcoming hardware.
According to Valve, reviewed games are tested based on their functionality and given a rating of either “Verified, Playable, Unsupported or Unknown." While Valve eventually aims to have these categories displayed on each individual game’s Steam Store Page, this has not yet been added, and at the moment is only accessible via SteamDB.
Games that have received a “Verified” status are deemed to “work great on Steam Deck, right out of the box." To receive such a rating, each individual game must pass tests in the following four categories: input, display, seamlessness and system support.
So far, some of the most notable games to have received a “Verified” status include Hades, Psychonauts 2, Death Stranding, Dark Souls 3 and Final Fantasy.
If a game fails one of the four tests conducted as part of the review, it’s given a “Playable” status, provided the issue doesn’t affect the gameplay in a major way. For example, Valve’s own Portal 2 received a perfect score, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was classified as “Playable” because of an issue where players may be required to manually quit via the Steam overlay in order to exit the game.
At the time of writing, the only five games that had been categorized as “Unsupported” are Persona 4 Golden, Arizona Sunshine, Budget Cuts, Job Simulator and theBlu. Apart from Persona 4, none of these games have come as a shock given that Valve had previously confirmed that VR games will not be supported on Steam Deck.
So far, 86 games have been reviewed for compatibility and given ratings. It’s worth noting that according to information taken from Steamdb.info, Valve’s reviewers appear to be adding more games to the list on a rolling basis. Considering that Steam’s game library recently reached over 50,000, there’s still a long way to go, though we fully expect most, if not all, of the best Steam games to pass their respective reviews.
The Steam Deck is expected to release in February 2022, with the portable PC gaming machine being powered by Valve’s own SteamOS operating system as well as a custom processor and graphics tech provided by AMD.
You can view the full list of games that have been reviewed for Steam Deck compatibility below, though do keep in mind that these are still being updated regularly.
Verified:
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- APE OUT
- Castle Crashers
- Celeste
- Circuit Superstars
- Cuphead
- DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS III
- DEATH STRANDING
- Death’s Door
- Dishonored
- Eastward
- FINAL FANTASY
- Ghostrunner
- Guacamelee! 2
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hades
- Hollow Knight
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
- Into the Breach
- Mad Max
- Manifold Garden
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Noita
- Portal 2
- Psychonauts 2
- RAD
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Risk of Rain 2
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sable
- SCARLET NEXUS
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
- The Messenger
- Total War: WARHAMMER II
- Tunche
- Twelve Minutes
- Webbed
Playable
- A Way Out
- Among Trees
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield V
- Black Skylands
- BRAVELY DEFAULT II
- Cats in Time
- Cookie Clicker
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dead Space 3
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Factorio
- Farming Simulator 19
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Lost in Random
- Madden NFL 22
- Need for Speed Heat
- NieR:Automata
- Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year
- RimWorld
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slay the Spire
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- STAR WARS: The Old Republic
- Stormworks: Build and Rescue
- Subnautica
- Swords of Legends Online
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tomb Raider
- Tribes of Midgard
- Valheim
- War Thunder
- Wasteland 3
Unsupported
- Arizona Sunshine
- Budget Cuts
- Job Simulator
- Persona 4 Golden
- theBlu