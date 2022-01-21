Steam Deck games revealed in compatibility ratings — here's the list so far

We’re finally starting to see which games will be playable on the Valve steam Deck , months after the gaming giant first announced that it had begun reviewing its entire gaming catalog for compatibility with its upcoming hardware.

According to Valve , reviewed games are tested based on their functionality and given a rating of either “Verified, Playable, Unsupported or Unknown." While Valve eventually aims to have these categories displayed on each individual game’s Steam Store Page, this has not yet been added, and at the moment is only accessible via SteamDB.

Games that have received a “Verified” status are deemed to “work great on Steam Deck, right out of the box." To receive such a rating, each individual game must pass tests in the following four categories: input, display, seamlessness and system support.

So far, some of the most notable games to have received a “Verified” status include Hades , Psychonauts 2 , Death Stranding , Dark Souls 3 and Final Fantasy.

If a game fails one of the four tests conducted as part of the review, it’s given a “Playable” status, provided the issue doesn’t affect the gameplay in a major way. For example, Valve’s own Portal 2 received a perfect score, while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was classified as “Playable” because of an issue where players may be required to manually quit via the Steam overlay in order to exit the game.

At the time of writing, the only five games that had been categorized as “Unsupported” are Persona 4 Golden , Arizona Sunshine, Budget Cuts, Job Simulator and theBlu. Apart from Persona 4, none of these games have come as a shock given that Valve had previously confirmed that VR games will not be supported on Steam Deck.

So far, 86 games have been reviewed for compatibility and given ratings. It’s worth noting that according to information taken from Steamdb.info, Valve’s reviewers appear to be adding more games to the list on a rolling basis. Considering that Steam’s game library recently reached over 50,000, there’s still a long way to go, though we fully expect most, if not all, of the best Steam games to pass their respective reviews.

The Steam Deck is expected to release in February 2022, with the portable PC gaming machine being powered by Valve’s own SteamOS operating system as well as a custom processor and graphics tech provided by AMD.

You can view the full list of games that have been reviewed for Steam Deck compatibility below, though do keep in mind that these are still being updated regularly.

Verified:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

APE OUT

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstars

Cuphead

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS III

DEATH STRANDING

Death’s Door

Dishonored

Eastward

FINAL FANTASY

Ghostrunner

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hades

Hollow Knight

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain 2

Rogue Legacy 2

Sable

SCARLET NEXUS

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Messenger

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Tunche

Twelve Minutes

Webbed

Playable

A Way Out

Among Trees

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 4

Battlefield V

Black Skylands

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dead Space 3

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Lost in Random

Madden NFL 22

Need for Speed Heat

NieR:Automata

Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slay the Spire

STAR WARS Battlefront II

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS: The Old Republic

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard

Valheim

War Thunder

Wasteland 3

Unsupported

Arizona Sunshine

Budget Cuts

Job Simulator

Persona 4 Golden

theBlu