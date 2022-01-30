Spotify’s Joe Rogan controversy deepens as more artists leave

At the age of 76, Neil Young may have started a revolution. Last week, the legendary Canadian-American singer made headlines with his ultimatum to Spotify: “They can have Neil Young or Joe Rogan. Not both.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spotify picked Rogan — a podcaster they paid a reported $100 million for not two years ago — but if the streaming giant hoped that would draw a line under the controversy, it was sorely mistaken. Since Young’s exit, there have been two more high-profile exits: Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren.

The latter may be especially worrying for Spotify, because of his call for others to follow suit. “We encourage all musicians, artists and music lovers everywhere, to stand with us all, and cut ties with Spotify,” Lofgren said yesterday.

“Music is our planet’s sacred weapon, uniting and healing billions of souls every day. Pick up your sword and start swinging. Neil always has. Stand with him, us (Joni Mitchell!) and others. It’s a powerful action you can all take now, to honor truth, humanity, and the heroes risking their lives every day to save ours.”

Even those who aren’t actively leaving are raising awareness, even if only in a tongue-in-cheek way:

If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautifulJanuary 29, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, alleged leaked internal messages seen by The Verge have also put an uncomfortable spotlight on Spotify’s policy around anti-vax content.

For some, it’s the last straw with many people screen-grabbing their cancellation form with the words “Joe Rogan” in the “Let us know more about why you are cancelling” box and presumably following instructions for how to transfer Spotify playlists to Apple Music or another service.

It may be a drop in the ocean of the reported 172 million paying subscribers Spotify has, but it’s impossible to know how big said drop is — or, worryingly for Spotify — could become. Indeed, Apple has been quick to capitalize on the situation, putting out tweets that Apple Music is "The home of Neil Young," and highlighting Young's playlists.

The home of Neil Young.Listen to his entire catalog on Apple Music: https://t.co/sUGtz4JbB9 pic.twitter.com/YgRMygUqhiJanuary 28, 2022 See more

Will it snowball?

There’s a real risk that this could get out of control for Spotify, and make its $100 million investment in the Joe Rogan Experience look like small potatoes.

But there is definitely potential for the streaming platform to tough it out, as well. It’s no coincidence that the artists who have felt comfortable making a stand are of a certain generation that made their fortunes before the advent of streaming. No doubt the Spotify income is a nice earner for the artists in question, but they’re renowned enough not to need the additional exposure and have already made plenty of money from the music game over the pre-internet decades.

Younger artists — the type who, on average, are more likely to appeal to the median Spotify user — don’t necessarily have that same luxury. Removing themselves from Spotify could be career suicide. Even if the amount earned directly from the platform is pretty derisory, streaming platforms indirectly drive sales of tickets for live shows and merch.

But that’s not to say this couldn’t escalate very quickly. The artists who have left so far are legendary performers often idolized by younger musicians, and if more follow as rumored, there could come a point where the question shifts from “why on Earth would you leave Spotify?” to “how can you possibly stay on Spotify?”.

If that point does arrive — a big ‘if’ but not impossible — Spotify may have to have a reckoning with the sunk cost fallacy and assess whether it needs to take a tougher line with its star podcaster. If the question becomes “podcasts or music,” Spotify only wins if the answer can plausibly be “music” or “both.”