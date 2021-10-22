Southampton vs Burnley live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Southampton vs Burnley live stream might not appear like an instant classic on paper, but with both teams struggling for form so far this season, it could prove to be a fiery clash even if the quality on the pitch is lacking.

Southampton vs Burnley live stream, date, time, channels The Southampton vs Burnley live stream takes place Saturday, October 23.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Southampton come into this game having finally managed to get their first win of the season last week away to Leeds. It wasn't a vintage performance by any means, but claiming the 3 points was the only thing that under-pressure manager Ralph Hasenhuttl likely cared about.

The Saints have seriously struggled to score this season. Managing to find the back of the net a mere three times puts them in the bottom three for goals scored. New forward signing Adam Armstrong has struggled to find his place in the team and was even dropped to the bench for the game against Leeds. The summer departure of Danny Ings is definitely being felt.

At least Southampton are fairly solid at the back, having conceded just 10 goals, which is fewer than any other side in the bottom half of the table. The center-back pairing of Jan Bednarek and Mohammed Salisu looks a formidable one.

Meanwhile, Burnley are one of only three teams in the league that hasn't managed a single victory this season. While the side is infamous for playing unattractive but effective football, this season it's just been the former. Manager Sean Dyche has been labeled a miracle worker for masterminding previous survival campaigns, but he may be unable to prevent the side from tumbling down to the Championship this season.

Burnley badly need a win and fast. Unfortunately, a resilient Southampton team that will be full of confidence after finally getting their own first victory of the season will be a tricky opposition to beat.

How to watch Premier League 21/22 — live stream every game

NFL live stream: How to watch every 2021 NFL game online

Can Burnley get that first win? Find out by watching the Southampton vs Burnley live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Burnley live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Southampton vs Burnley live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Southampton vs Burnley) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Burnley live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Burnley live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.