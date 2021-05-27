Sonic Prime: Release date, cast and characters, logo and everything else

And we have a name: Sonic Prime is the title of the animated Sonic series coming soon over at Netflix. After a leak sped out of Netflix itself, the streaming service soon confirmed the series — and it just formalized everything with a rather wide release date.

It's unclear if this series will be tied in any way to the recent Sonic the Hedgehog movie. What's more likely is something family friendly that's also going to be appreciated by fans.

Netflix's Sonic Prime announcement confirmed rumors that the kid-friendly WildBrain (which owns properties including Teletubbies, Degrassi and Yo Gabba Gabba!) and Man Of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Big Hero 6) are attached to the project.

But here's what we have learned, and when we hope to find out more:

Netflix confirmed with the Sonic Prime 2022 release date it accidentally leaked out last December. Back then, the movie didn't have a title.

An official press release from WildBrain revealed Sonic Prime will have a 24-episode run. No clue as to whether or not it's a standalone project or if Netflix will order a second season.

Sonic Prime logo

Below is the Sonic Prime logo, which Netflix tweeted out. The gold of Sonic's name looks shattered, which makes us wonder about the status of his golden rings, and the word Prime looks like a blue blur — something we always expect from Sonic.

(Image credit: WildBrain/Netflix/Sega)

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8February 1, 2021 See more

We first learned about the Sonic Netflix show in a since-deleted tweet from the @NXOnNetflix account (captured by the excellent @Wario64).

The second feature-length Sonic movie is slated to drop on April 8, 2022.

Sonic Prime cast and characters

Neither Netflix nor Man of Action has given a whole lot of detail. We just know that Sonic Prime will have Sonic — a given. That said, we have reason to believe a second character's involvement is confirmed.

In the Sonic Central May 27 stream, Joe Kelly from Man of Action alluded to Robotnik being in the game, gesturing to an image behind him. That image, which you can see below, looks like a familiar mustachioed bald man.

(Image credit: Sonic The Hedgehog YouTube channel/Man Of Action)

Unfortunately, it seems that Roger Craig Smith will not be involved, after voicing the character since 2010 across a range of media. In January 2021, Smith tweeted a broken blue heart with the message "Welp, 10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones!" suggesting he was leaving. Sega confirmed this with a second tweet that said "Thank you, Roger, for all you've done for Sonic."

Sonic Prime plot

According the press release, we're going to be jumping across time and space. Sonic Prime is slated to be a "high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic’s adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it’s a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

Sonic's journey, it was revealed on the Sonic Central May 27 stream, will take place in the "strange and mysterious Shatterverse."

The show is being positioned towards Sonic fans of all ages, but the press release notes that "Sonic Prime aims to captivate the imaginations of audiences ages six to 11."

Sonic Prime trailer

We do not have a trailer (yet). With a 2022 release date, we're hoping one arises as early as the likely all-virtual E3 2021 in June.