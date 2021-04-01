Sky Q just got a huge upgrade — here's what's new

Sky is rolling out updates to both Sky Q and its Sky Go mobile app, bringing a slew of new features including Disney Plus voice integration.

The update, which is already being pushed out to users, focuses mainly on accessibility improvements, with voice search and visual UI tweaks chief among them. The improvements to how Disney Plus fits into Sky Q particularly stand out, making it easier than ever to find content from that service.

Once your Sky Q box has the update, you'll be able to search the entire catalog of Disney+ content via either text or voice — meaning you won't have to spend so long hunting for the next episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. And as with Netflix integration, which arrived via an earlier update, results for Disney Plus content will now show up in search alongside other Sky content, with a single click taking you to the show's page without the need to open the separate app.

But the Disney Plus integration is far from the only upgrade coming to Sky Q. Here's what else has been overhauled:

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky Go app

Sky has also revamped its Sky Go app: it now offers a 'Continue Watching' rail, making it easier to resume a show from where it was paused. The firm has also introduced 'Sky Channels' and 'Browse by Category' rails.

Plus, if you're using one of our best iPhones or devices like the iPad Air (2020), you'll now be able to use the handy Sky Go widget on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 respectively, for breakneck speeds in accessing shows. The widget will also allow you to pick up where you left off, without the hassle of scrolling through heaps of content.

Accessibility revamp

(Image credit: Sky Q)

Voice guidance has been overhauled to make it easier to use and more accessible. Gone are the days of lumbering TV menus: you can now use the improved voice features to skip through Sky Q's TV guide, navigate Show Centres and access on-screen messages. Overall, the update delivers resounding improvements for the visually impaired.

The improved Voice Guidance pairs with Voice Search and current Sky Q accessibility features, which include the British Sign Language Zone (BSL Zone); this offers on-demand content for the Deaf community.

Voice guidance is activated by saying 'Voice Guidance On' into the Sky Q voice remote, which then announces spoken descriptions of what's being browsed on-screen.

