Samsung teases Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and more in Unpacked video

Wondering what Samsung is going to announce at next week's Unpacked event? The consumer electronics giant may have just tipped its hand in a 30-second teaser video promoting the August 5 launch.

Samsung doesn't come right and say, "This is what we'll be unveiling" in its Unpacked teaser video posted to YouTube. But around the 25-second mark, you can see a silhouette of products that Samsung clearly plans to show off on August 5.

Going from left to right, you can make out a pair of earbuds, a smartwatch and two phones, one of which seems to fold in half and the other featuring a stylus. It doesn't take much guesswork to conclude that we're looking at the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Note 20. We can also see a larger rectangle behind the watch and earbuds, which may be the Galaxy Tab S7 that's also expected to debut at the event.

The Galaxy Note 20, of course, is expected to be the star of the show on August 5. It's Samsung latest phablet, and it's expected to come in two sizes — the regular Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — and feature dynamic 120Hz displays, the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and cameras reminiscent of both the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the follow-up to last year's Galaxy Fold. Samsung reportedly plans to increase the size of both the outer and inner screens of its foldable phone, which opens like a book to reveal a tablet-like display. The new Fold should also introduce the Galaxy Z name, as Samsung looks to rebrand its lineup of foldable devices.

Specs and prices for the Galaxy Buds Live leaked last week, as Samsung looks to introduce its bean-shaped wireless earbuds. And Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy Watch 3 will debut on August 5; it would be the first update to Samsung's lifestyle-focused smartwatch in two years.

Samsung's TM Roh has said to expect five products at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, which lines up with the five silhouettes we see in this video.

The rest of the teaser video hints at a different sort of Unpacked event than Samsung's usual recitation of specs and product features. This time around, the company is promising a look at Samsung Digital City, the electronics giant's headquarters outside of Seoul where it designs and tests products. The video also promises "untold stories for developers, designers and innovators," which sounds as if Samsung is ready to get into the details of how and why it designs its phones, tablets and watches.