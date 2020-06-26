Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals design and cameras

If you're still wondering what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will look like when it debuts later this summer, a new set of case photos leaves very little to the imagination.

The leaked images come from Ice Universe (via Wccftech) , who has a pretty good track record when it comes to sharing info about unreleased Samsung phones. The different photos show a case with cutouts for each of the rear cameras, along with the various ports and speakers on the bottom side of the phone.

(Image credit: IceUniverse/Weibo)

On the camera front, you'll see three lenses stacked on top of each other. These are likely the main, telephoto and ultra wide angle lenses. There are two additional cutouts — one for the camera's flash and the other for an additional sensor.

If this is a Note 20 case, that's a time-of-flight sensor that will be used to deliver better portrait effects. If the case fits the larger version of Samsung's phablet — which will either be called the Galaxy Note 20 Plus or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — that's a laser focus sensor designed to help the other cameras focus more sharply.

(Image credit: IceUniverse/Weibo)

The bottom of the case features openings for the microphone, speaker, USB-C charging port and what we assume is a slot for the Note 20's S Pen. (It's sure not a headphone jack — Samsung removed that feature in last years Galaxy Note 10, and it's unlikely to make a return.) If that is the S Pen slot, it's moved slightly more toward the center of the phone than on last year's model.

The only other design clue we get from this case can be drawn from its straight edges. That seemingly confirms a rumor that Samsung is getting away from curved edges with this year's Galaxy Note.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra is expected to appear at an online Samsung event on Aug. 5, before hitting store shelves in mid-August. In addition to the cameras, we expect the phones to feature screens with fast 120Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 865 processors, 5G support and other improvements.