Killer Ring deal: $100 off Ring Floodlight Camera and Echo Dot bundle

Save big on home security this holiday. Cyber Monday deals include promotions for a number of popular camera brands. For example, you can score the Ring Floodlight Camera with a third-gen Echo Dot for just $199 right now.

The bundle normally costs $289.99, but Amazon took $99.99 off the list price. That's 33% in savings when you pick up the Ring Floodlight Camera in white and a third-gen Echo Dot in charcoal.

Ring Floodlight Camera w/ Echo Dot: was $29.99 now $199 @ Amazon

Combine the Ring Foodlight camera with an Echo Dot to drop in on what's happening outside from the comfort of your home. Just say, "Alexa, talk to the front door camera." This bundle is a solid 33% off for Cyber Monday

View Deal

As Amazon-owned devices, the Ring camera and Echo Dot can work together to harmonize your smart home. You can communicate with visitors through your Echo Dot when you connect your Ring camera with the Alexa voice assistant.

We gave the Ring Floodlight camera a near-perfect 4.5 rating, while the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) earned a rare 5 out of 5. Both are among the best smart home devices, so this isn't some gimmicky bundle. You're getting two useful, high-quality gadgets for an impressive 33% off.

We're keeping tabs on the best Cyber Monday deals of the season, so be sure to check back here for the hottest tech sales all weekend.