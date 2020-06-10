Over 100 mysterious PS5 game listings just hit Amazon early

118 PS5 games now have Amazon.com entries, in a surprising weird way to get us all further hyped for tomorrow's big Sony PS5 event.

Twitter gaming account Wario64 shared screens of reports that Amazon UK just sprouted that ton of PS5 game entries, from developers such as Konami, Rockstar, 2K and Koch. The names of the games, though, are missing.

Many of the pages have since been taken down, but at the time of publishing, we did find some untitled PS5 game listings on Amazon, such as one titled "2020 Dummy ASIN Take 2 (2k) Game 1 PS5." It costs £69.99, which is pretty pricey.

There are also PS5 game listings on Amazon UK, games from Konami, Rockstar, 2K, Koch. Rockstar listing is delisted but can confirm it's on AmazonKonami: https://t.co/q7tN3MKku1Rockstar (delisted): https://t.co/iMpR81HP0n2K: https://t.co/3XrzRwthRPKoch: https://t.co/juWwifaK50 pic.twitter.com/TA1PobS96QJune 10, 2020

Other publishers with listed games include Konami, Bethesda, Namco Bandaii, EA, Microsoft, Sony (naturally), Warner and SEGA.

Don't expect more than 100 announced games at tomorrow's PS5 event, though. Not only would it be incredibly difficult to share details about that many games in the typical launch event, Twitter's @Nibellion questioned the accuracy of these leaks:

Someone who claims to be a vendor on Amazon says there are 118 PS5 listings in totalAlso, those two PlayStation 5 console listings that have been floating around are probably inaccurate..and PLEASE do not expect 118 games to be announced tomorrowhttps://t.co/nErOyhrKu2 pic.twitter.com/HVVzMkFjdyJune 10, 2020

None of these games have a release date listed, with most saying "Currently unavailable. We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock."

The fact that they're still live in this half-baked state, though, makes us wonder what they'll be filled with. We've never listed anything on Amazon, and wonder what the process is like to make sure a product is available at a certain time.

Tune back to Tom's Guide tomorrow (June 11), as we'll be tuning into the afternoon live stream and giving it our full-court press.