Oppo Find X5 Pro leaks show real-life images and Hasselblad cameras

The rumoured Oppo Find X5 Pro could take the design of the Oppo Find X3 Pro and run with it, while also tapping into the camera skills of photography powerhouse Hasselblad.

That's going by an image of what would appear to be a real life unit of the Find X5 Pro, which was posted on Chinese social media, as spotted by Abhishek Yadav on Twitter.

The image shows how the camera module is integrated in the unibody chassis of the phone, like we saw with the Find X3 Pro, only potentially a little flatter and housing new array of cameras.

Specs for the phone were also tipped. And unsurprisingly the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will be at the phone's heart.

#OPPO Find X5 Pro- Snapdragon 8 Gen1- 2K 120HZ refresh rate LTPO 2.0 display- 50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP S5K3M5- 5000mAh battery80 watt wired charging50 watt wireless chargingActual Source:https://t.co/IGsScfYEsN pic.twitter.com/TTCaVuVbWZJanuary 17, 2022 See more

The images certainly look similar to those revealed by the usually reliable leaker OnLeaks on Prepp at the tail end of 2021 (pictured above).

Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Oppo Find X5 Pro (more on the missing X4 in a moment) will apparently feature a 2K 120Hz LTPO 2.0 screen, previously rumored to be 6.7-inches. It’s said to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports wired charging speeds of up to 80W and 50W wireless, which means it should be one of the fastest charging phones around.

(Image credit: CoolAPK)

But it’s perhaps the cameras that are the most interesting thing: in the supplied shots, the familiar Hasselblad branding appears alongside the Oppo logo. The Swedish camera maker has previously teamed up with Oppo’s sister company OnePlus on the OnePlus 9 Pro and more recently the OnePlus 10 Pro, and it looks like Oppo is getting in on the action.

The camera array will apparently consist of two 50MP Sony IMX766 lenses, supported by a 13MP S5K3M5 sensor. That actually sounds like a slight downgrade from the Find X3 Pro, which had four cameras on the back. But given the fourth was a 3MP microscope lens which we described as “a bit of a gimmick” in our review; it was net but we’d not be overly sorry to see it nixed.

But what of the MIA Oppo Find X4 Pro? While there’s no confirmation of this, it sounds like it’s another victim of superstition.

In China, the number four is considered unlucky and is closely associated with death. It’s widely believed to be the reason that we went straight from the OnePlus 3T to the OnePlus 5. So it should be no surprise that the feat is repeated here, given Oppo and OnePlus are so closely linked.

Not all companies bow to superstition, of course. Despite some concern from triskaidekaphobes, Apple went ahead and unveiled the iPhone 13 last year, when the company could have just as easily kicked the can down the road by releasing the iPhone 12s instead.