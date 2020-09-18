OnePlus 8T release date just leaked — and it’s sooner than you think

The OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14, bringing an updated flagship phone to challenge the likes of the upcoming iPhone 12.

That's according to a leak from a reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal, who added the caveat that the launch date could change however, due to last-minute problems. But a successor to the OnePlus 8, which was rather overshadowed by the OnePlus 8 Pro, is on its way.

Late September to mid-October has historically been the time of year that OnePlus launches a 'T' version of the phones it launched earlier in the year. But given the numerous problems caused to the smartphone industry by COVID-19 this year, it's only to be expected that plans aren't quite solidified yet.

The last major OnePlus 8T leak revealed some other key features. That includes 65W charging, up from the OnePlus 8 series' 30W, and a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, swapping in for the Snapdragon 865 on the original models. The renders also show off a new exterior design that follows on from the OnePlus Nord's looks.

One of the largest rumored changes is that both the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8T Pro would offer 120Hz refresh rates, although the 8T would have a lower FHD+ resolution rather than the 8T Pro's 4K. Currently, only the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 120Hz refresh rate display, while the OnePlus 8 has a 90Hz panel.

This fall may also see the launch of more mid-range OnePlus phones. There are currently two rumored, one allegedly named the Nord N10 5G, which will cost around $400 but be available to buy in the U.S. unlike the original Nord. And another codenamed "Clover," which is thought to be a budget handset costing around $200.