First OnePlus 8 Pro photos leak — and the Galaxy S20 should be worried

The OnePlus 8 Pro is out in the wild and here are the photos to prove it — a sure sign that the new flagship is about to launch. This should be the first real challenger to the Samsung Galaxy S20 this year and will likely cost hundreds less.

Obtained by the publication PC Tablet, the images line up perfectly with the synthetic renders of the OnePlus 8 we have seen leaked over the last few days.

OnePlus 8 render (Image credit: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

While its back looks very similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the new model has significant changes all around. Beyond dropping the pop-up camera for the infamous punch hole popularized by recent Samsung Galaxy phones, this phone will have revamped guts.

Perhaps the most striking is the OnePlus 8's new wireless charging system, which seems to surpass everything on the market. The new technology will allow for 30W charging in both directions completely wirelessly. The Samsung Galaxy S20 — the alleged king of the Android hill — can only sustain 12W wireless charging with 5W reverse wireless, which looks weak compared to OnePlus’ tech.

The (allegedly) $799 OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 120Hz 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, the Snapdragon 865 processor, 8 or 12GB RAM depending on the model, and 128GB or 256GB of storage — all fed by a 4,500 mAh battery. On the back it the OnePlus 8 Pro will likely feature three cameras with 60-, 16- and 13-megapixel sensors. On the front should be a 32MP camera.

Last but not least, the OnePlus 8 Pro should offer 5G connectivity, though we're not sure which if any U.S. carriers will be selling the handset.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 starts at $999 with similar specs — and that's with a smaller 6.2-inch display. To get a bigger screen from Samsung you have to jump all the way up to the $1,199 Galaxy S20 Plus, which has a 6.7-inch panel.

We will know all very soon. The rumor is that the OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in April.