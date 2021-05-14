Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Ewan McGregor just teased a 'very special' cameo

Ewan McGregor just teased a huge cameo in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series. According to the actor, the scene was shot on May 4, aka Star Wars Day, and features someone “very special,” which has everyone thinking about Luke Skywalker's surprise appearance in The Mandalorian.

The actor shared the tidbit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, and offered the bare minimum of clues when pressed on the details. When asked if the cast did anything to mark Star Wars Day, McGregor answered with an emphatic yes, saying he got to film a “very special scene” on May 4. He also described the actor joining him in the scene as “someone very special” in McGregor’s life.

Kimmel attempted to coax another morsel or two out of the Obi-Wan Kenobi star, asking if the ‘special someone’ is a person audiences may have seen McGregor on camera with before.

“No...I don’t think so,” McGregor replied. When Kimmel pressed him on whether the mystery actor was someone McGregor is related to “in some way,” the response wasn’t as clear cut. McGregor replied “No, not necessarily,” which doesn’t put that particular question to bed.

In terms of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series’ cast, McGregor is rejoined by Hayden Christensen who’ll reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/ Darth Vader, Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars (Luke’s uncle), and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars (Luke’s aunt).

McGregor went on to reveal that his character’s costume is “slightly different” to what fans might be expecting. It also sounds like the show is utilising the same tech as The Mandalorian; the blue screens from the Star Wars prequel have been ditched in favor of the huge LED screens that make up the virtual sets for the series.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi show doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but we expect it to premiere on Disney Plus next year.

Big cameos are something of a trend in Disney Plus shows. After the Luke Skywalker cameo in The Mandalorian, Paul Bettany teased that he shot an important scene with an actor he'd been excited to work with — but never had.

This led fans to speculate that a mutant such as Magneto could appear in the series. It turned out that Bettany was just trolling, as he was referring to himself, acting as Vision across from White Vision.