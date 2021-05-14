Zack Snyder has weighed in on JJ Abrams’ Black Superman reboot

Zack Snyder, the director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, has given his take on the developing Black Superman reboot that has J.J. Abrams attached.

Some DC fans are not happy that Snyder hasn’t been given the chance to continue the so-called SnyderVerse; however, it seems Snyder himself has no hard feelings towards J.J. Abrams. Even in the wake of the relatively successful release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max earlier this year, the divisive director is handing over the keys to the kingdom with good grace.

Reports are that J.J. Abrams reboot of the Man of Steel will feature a Black actor in the lead role, and that Henry Cavill who has played Superman in every DCEU film to date may be hanging up his cape. At least he’ll have more time to focus on hunting monsters in The Witcher Season 2.

Giving his thoughts on the project to Radio Times , Snyder said: “My feeling is that I love JJ [Abrams], I love what he’s done in the past. I’m interested to see what happens, it’s a bold and cool and probably long overdue move. But I love Henry [Cavill] as Superman, of course I do. He’s my Superman.”

It’s good to hear that Snyder is on board with the developing project, and we definitely echo his thoughts that a Black superman on the silver screen would be a very cool thing. Passionate fans are still hoping that Snyder will step back behind the camera for another DC movie starting Cavil as Kal-El, but based on his comments he seems content to pass the torch to another filmmaker.

Further details about this new Superman reboot are pretty thin on the ground as it’s still very much in the development phase. We know that J.J. Abrams is involved, but in a producer role rather than as a director. According to reports, the film will be centered on Kal-El (AKA Clark Kent) rather than a separate comic-book iteration of Superman like Calvin Ellis.

While we wait for further details the next DCEU project in the pipeline is James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad which is due in theatres (and HBO Max) on August 6. Meanwhile, Zack Synder fans will be pleased to know he has a new film, Army of the Dead , coming to Netflix tomorrow.