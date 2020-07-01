Nintendo Switch is in stock for just $259 — but you'll have to act fast

Retailers have exhausted their Nintendo Switch stock, but it appears the Nintendo Store has some stock left — if you hurry.

For a limited time, the Nintendo Store has refurb Nintendo Switch in stock for $259.99. (If stock runs out, make sure to follow our guide on where to buy Nintendo Switch). That's the first time we've seen the Nintendo Switch in stock in weeks. All refurb units are backed by a 1-year warranty.

Refurb Nintendo Switch: $259 @ Nintendo Store

The new Nintendo Switch offers improved battery life that lasts from 4.5 to 9 hours. (The previous model offered between 2.5 to 6.5 hours of battery life). That means your Switch will last longer when you take it on the road.

In our Nintendo Switch review, we loved how the Switch morphed from an at-home console to a portable handheld. You get two Joy-Cons, which are great for playing all types of games.

Although this isn't a discount, the Nintendo Switch hasn't been impossible to find in stock (at list price). So make sure to get this before it sells out.