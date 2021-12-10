New My Keurig service now allows you to personalize your coffee maker

If you've got a coffee lover to buy for this winter, Keurig's new My Keurig personalization service may cut your holiday shopping short. The new feature allows users to add their own designs, text, and monograms to some of the best coffee makers on the market. The new service does carry a $30 premium, but offers plenty of room for customization across a range of Keurig machines.

Currently, only the Keurig K-Mini, K-Mini Plus, and K-Slim are ready to be dolled up but there may be more on the way soon. However, if you're looking to pick up one of the brand's cheaper devices, there are plenty of new aesthetics to choose from.

From Holiday Sweater (which is exactly as you'd expect it to be) to sport stripes, polka dots, and the intriguingly named Scandinavian Meadow, there's a range of preset designs available.

(Image credit: Keurig)

The M-Mini model can be customized from the standard Matte Black or Studio Gray versions, with the K-Mini Plus available in Matte Black or Matte White. The Keurig K-Slim, however, only comes in the standard Matte Black.

Once you've chosen you're design, you're free to alter any text (as well as the size), colors, pattern size, and a range of other elements as well. Each side of the Keurig coffee maker can be personalized separately, so those who can't choose between two options can mix and match as well. Unfortunately, at this time, Keurig isn't offering the option to add your own designs or photographs.

Keurig says that customized My Keurig machines will ship within seven days of your order, though it's worth noting that cancellations cannot be accepted and returns or refunds are off the table as well.

