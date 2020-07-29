Motorola Razr 5G surfaces, as Motorola tries again with foldable phones

Earlier this year, the Motorola Razr started shipping to a rather lukewarm reception. And while the flip phone with a foldable screen might have appealed to some user’s nostalgia, the finished products just couldn’t justify the $1,500 price.

Now, it seems Motorola's ready to get back in the ring for 2020, with a 5G successor to the 2019 Razr. Blogger and phone leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks on Twitter) has posted a look at what appears to be the upcoming Razr model. Though this first glimpse isn't exactly crystal clear, it's definitely indicative of some very interesting things to come.

Codenamed "Motorola Odyssey," the 5G Razr successor appears to share several similarities with the previous Razr foldable, but there are some differences, too. Things appear to be much the same in terms of overall size, but the internal display looks to be larger than the 6.2-inch OLED panel inside the previous model, with thinner bezels.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Patreon)

It also appears that the phone’s chin has been slimmed down considerably, with the notable removal of the capacitive fingerprint scanner that had once been a part of the earlier Motorola Razr. The sensor may also have simply been relocated, though.

As far as the external display that appears when the phone is folded up, you can see a camera setup ready to shoot some photos. While this square-like presentation doesn't appear to have gotten any bigger, the new Raz’s camera is rumored to include a 48-megapixel primary sensor as well as a second 20-megapixel lens to the side of a visible camera bump.

The Motorola Razr 5G’s internals will be of interest as well, given how underpowered the original was. Reportedly, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset in a bid to keep the price down a bit, as well as 256B of internal storage as well as 8GB of RAM. As far as battery life goes, the Razr 5G is poised to include a larger 2,845mAh battery to help extend the device's talk and usage time. It could also include 18W charging and potential support for nano-SIM cards, if the rumors swirling around are true.

Frankly, a bigger battery would be the best news of all. The original Razr lasted just 6 hours on the Tom’s Guide battery test, and if this new version has 5G connectivity, it’s going to need a bigger power pack.

Prior industry rumblings position the Motorola Razr 5G as a potential international release this September with a fourth quarter launch. Pricing has yet to be confirmed, but taking its features into account, it could be anywhere in the neighborhood of $1,400 and up.