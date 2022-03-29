Microsoft offers cheaper way to get an Xbox Series X — but there’s a catch

Tracking down an Xbox Series X restock has been much easier in 2022, and now Microsoft is taking things a step further by offering the chance to score its flagship Xbox for less than its standard retail price.

The Microsoft Store has just started selling refurbished Xbox Series X consoles. These machines have been labelled “certified refurbished” and are directly tested by Microsoft itself. The store listing page states: “[a refurbished console] has been put through a rigorous certification process, tested to confirm it’s working properly, and inspected for hardware and cosmetic quality.

Xbox Series X (Refurbished): $469 @ Microsoft

A refurbished Xbox Series X from Microsoft costs $469 (£419 in the U.K.), which is a $30 saving compared to the console’s $499 recommended retail price. Frustratingly, you cannot currently buy a refurbished console on its own, you must purchase it as part of a bundle.

Thankfully the Microsoft Store offers a flexible build your own bundle scheme. You’re given the choice of a digital game from a library that includes new releases such as Elden Ring and Dying Light 2: Stay Human. You also have to purchase an extra controller but the selection does include the Xbox Elite Series 2 and the Aqua Shift Special Edition colorway.

However, if you just want the cheapest bundle possible (a refurbished Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and a Carbon Black controller) you’ll pay around $550. On balance, this is a fairly good price for a next-gen console, a game and an extra controller. But considering the demand for the Xbox Series X is slowly declining, we’d have expected Microsoft to sell refurbished console standalone.

There’s also the question of whether a $30 saving is worth it for a refurbished unit. While we trust Microsoft’s testing process will be as thorough as claimed, we generally advise steering clear of refurbished tech unless the saving is simply too good to pass up. A $30 discount doesn’t quite fall into that category, so in this case we’d be inclined to suggest tracking down an Xbox Series X restock instead.

Whether you decide to get a refurbished Xbox Series X from Microsoft or a brand new console from an alternative retailer, now is a great time to jump into the next-gen on Xbox. Xbox Game Pass continues to offer fantastic games every month and heavy hitting exclusives such as Starfield are expected to launch before the end of the year.