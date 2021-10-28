Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream sees one of the Premier League’s all-time-great managers, Pep Guardiola, take on one of the Premier Leagues all-time-great players, Patrick Viera, who has made the move to the dug-out.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester City lost a League Cup tie for the first time in five seasons on Wednesday, as they were defeated on penalties by West Ham. The champions continue to fly in the league, though, having beaten Burnley and Brighton following their dramatic 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

Crystal Palace had no mid-week concerns, having already been knocked out of the competition by Watford back in August. The visitors are still likely to be reeling from a last-minute equaliser against Arsenal and a disallowed winner from Christian Benteke against Newcastle in their last two premier league outings.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is struggling to meet the high standards he has previously set for himself this season, but there are plenty of stars to fill in for him. Phil Foden is in great form, while summer-signing Jack Grealish is also looking increasingly comfortable in sky blue.

Despite having one disallowed, Crystal Palace will be delighted that Benteke did get amongst the goals last week. His contribution could prove vital as their season goes on. Midfielder Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, has also caught the eye with some impressive performances in the early part of the campaign.

Patrick Viera will be hopeful that Wilfred Zaha, recovering from illness, can feature. But while Eberechi Eze is making good progress in returning to fitness following a terrible Achilles injury in May, it is unlikely we will see him at the weekend. For the home side, Ferran Torres is out with a metatarsal injury picked up on international duty.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are

The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option. This costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month. View Deal

Fubo.TV If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN. View Deal

How to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream in the UK

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.