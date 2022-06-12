Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 will soon be underway. This is an important event for the Xbox brand considering all the struggles it has faced this generation. Sure, the Xbox Series S has sold well and Xbox Game Pass is still the best deal in gaming. But despite that, Microsoft Studios and its first-party developers haven't delivered new AAA games in high quantity. Though rival PlayStation hasn't exactly delivered a wealth of PS5 exclusives this generation, it's in a better position than Xbox. As such, the Xbox & Bethesda event could be a "make it or break it" deal for some gamers.

So, what we do expect to see during the show? This is a tough one because most of the heavy hitters like Starfield and Redfall aren't coming out in 2022. Even if we get brand-new trailers for these games, it'll seem like somewhat of a smack to the face. Thanks for the trailers, but where are the games? The new Forza Motorsport seems like something that could get revealed and is a game that should (hopefully) release this year. We might also get some updates on the beleaguered Halo Infinite.

We can also expect a smattering of indie games and a slew of third-party titles coming to both Xbox. The latter will no doubt compromise most of the games we'll see today. This could include The Callisto Protocol, Street Fighter 6 and more. Though it's doubtful we'll see anything for the new Assassin's Creed, Ubisoft should have something to offer at today's show.

Be sure to follow this blog for all the latest news leading up to the event, and of course, all the bombshells that happen during the show.