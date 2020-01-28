Hurry! The Apple Watch 3 is just $189 right now

Despite being a few years old, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still one of the best smartwatches around. Although Apple Watch deals have been somewhat dry month (especially for the Series 3), Best Buy has a deal you shouldn't miss.

Currently, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $189. That's $10 under Apple's price and one of the best Apple Watch 3 deals we've seen since the holidays. (Amazon offers the same price, although they tend to sell out fast).

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $189 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 3 is so popular because it's one of the best smartwatches around. It's also super affordable when compared to Apple's other smartwatches. You get a water-resistant design that's swim-proof and built-in GPS to keep track of your pace and distance when you run.

In our Apple Watch 3 review, we really liked the watch's fitness tracking features, its design, and its speedy performance. Unfortunately, only the white model is on sale, but you can always swatch bands then next time there's an Apple Watch band sale.