Hurry! iMac is lowest price ever now in Apple Cyber Monday deal

Apple's iMac line have always been a capable bunch of all-in-one desktop computers. While there was a refresh earlier this year that switched up the design and added Apple's M1 chip, the older Intel chip models remain fine machines for work and play. That's why it's worth taking a look at the 2020 iMac on Amazon, where's it's been discounted from $1,099 to $799. This $300 price drop is the largest that Amazon's ever offered this iMac with, and it's only available until midnight (eastern time), so we're flagging this to whoever likes the sound of a discount Apple desktop before it's too late.

Apple discontinued this model when the 2021 24-inch iMac arrived, so there's going to be only a finite supply left on Amazon's warehouse shelves. It's a good idea to jump on this deal now while you can, unless you feel particularly confident that Amazon will drop the price again before stock runs out.

The version Amazon's offering is the baseline model with a 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, all contained in a single slim body with a 21.5-inch, 1080p display. It's hardly a specs monster but that should still be plenty of power and storage space for light to moderate use.

The package also includes a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2, and there's a webcam embedded in the top bezel of the iMac itself. When Apple calls this an all-in-1 device, it's not kidding. Assuming you don't want to use your own peripherals, the iMac box comes with everything you need to use it effectively.

As a fairly new Mac, you'll be able to equip this iMac with macOS Monterey, the latest operating system Apple offers. While your hardware may be a bit outdated, you'll still be able to enjoy features like Universal Control (using your mouse and keyboard across multiple Apple devices), a new Shortcuts app and AirPlay to Mac once you've downloaded the update.

