Hurry! Alienware Aurora gaming PC is just $754 in Memorial Day sale

It's not easy to find a great gaming PC for under $1,000, but one of Alienware's best systems is available for an incredibly low price.

The Alienware Aurora R9 desktop is only $754 on Dell. This PC starts at an already affordable $819, but the coupon code "50OFF699" will knock it even further at checkout.

As part of its Memorial Day gaming PC sales, Alienware is slashing the price of the base model to just $754.59 via coupon code "50OFF699". That's the best price we've seen for this PC, which packs a Core i5-9400 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

This is an older version of Alienware's class-leading Aurora desktop, but it's still one of the best gaming PCs you can buy if you're just starting to jump into the world of PC gaming. This system gets you a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. While that's not going to get you 4K gaming or ray tracing, these specs are more than strong enough for playing top titles like Doom Eternal and Call of Duty: Warzone in 1080p at solid framerates.

Better yet, the Aurora is one of the most well-designed desktops you can buy. In our Alienware Aurora review, we praised the PC's brilliant internal chassis, which lets you swap out graphics cards without the need for any tools. This way, you'll have little trouble upgrading to something stronger down the line. The Aurora R8 also sports sleek customizable RGB lighting, and is compact enough to sit on top of or under most desks.

We don't expect this deal to last long, so be sure to jump on it now if you want a great pre-built gaming PC for a low price.