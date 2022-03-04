How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online — time and where to stream

It's almost time to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 online. But now that the new season is here, we've got spoilers to talk about from last week! The good news, though, is that you'll be able to stream Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 from BBC iPlayer no matter where you are.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 start time, channel Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 date: Sunday (March 6) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT

Schedule: New episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6 arrive on Sundays at the above time.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

So, let's kick right off with what we saw last week. Tommy (Cillian Murphy) survived his attempted suicide because his gun was empty, as Arthur (Paul Anderson) had removed all the bullets.

Then, we got our next reveal, as to how Polly Gray (played by Helen McCrory, who passed away from cancer during the pandemic) was written off the show. Tommy picked up a phone call from an Irishwoman, who told him that not only is she a part of the group that saved Sir Oswald Mosley (which she said was performed by soldiers of the Irish Republican Army), but her organization also restructured his.

Specifically, they removed the 'crutch' that Tommy's lent on, and blamed him, saying "the deaths of your people are your own responsibility because you consistently fail to understand your own limitations." And so when Tommy was visibly emotionally gutted while opening bodybags delivered to his house, we knew that one had to be Aunt Polly. This doesn't quite answer the Black Cat question, so who knows what's going on there with the betrayal of Tommy Shelby.

Then, the series jumped to Dec. 5, 1933, where we've got a sober Tommy (who is still ready to threaten violence) dealing with the opium trade. Then, Tommy's betrayed Michael (and gotten him sent to prison), and Michael's wife Gina is plenty angry. It all ended, though, with word that young Ruby's speaking in Gypsy phrases in her sleep.

And that phrase, "Tikna Mora O Beng?" Ruby's talking about a devil, which sends Tommy home to Birmingham.

When does Peaky Blinders season 6 come out?

The BBC airs Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 on March 6, while Netflix's release date for the season is TBA.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK

You can watch Peaky Blinders in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 debuts on Sunday (March 6) at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC isn't in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Peaky Blinders season 6 on the same day doesn't mean you need to miss Peaky Blinders season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the US, Canada and Australia

Thankfully, you don't need Netflix for this. Yes, while Netflix may be the place to watch Peaky Blinders in America, it's not going to have Peaky Blinders season 6 as early as the BBC. The new season has to end on BBC before it goes to Netflix, so do not expect it prior to the 4th of April.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

The Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 2 trailer teases the return of Alfie (Tom Hardy), while showing that all of the aforementioned "organization changes" are not being taken happily. Tommy, soaked in red light at the end of the clip, is still under metaphorical threat of death.