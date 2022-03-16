How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 online right now — time and where to stream

Are you ready to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 online? If you are, we bet you're eager to see how Tommy's recovering after his very bad outing last week. But before we talk about what's to come after the last episode, we've got the good news for anyone watching from abroad. You'll be able to stream Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 from BBC iPlayer no matter where you are.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 start time, channel Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 date: Sunday (March 20) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT

Schedule: New episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6 arrive on Sundays at the above time.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

The big sad news of last week was Ruby's death, as tuberculosis came for Tommy's daughter. That said, Tommy was lost in thoughts of curses and mysticism, blaming her condition on the sapphire he thought was cursed, while screaming at the gods and promising to build a monument to save Ruby. But then Tommy's mind had to interfere, as a vision of Grace told him that it wasn't the sapphire that killed Ruby, but Tommy's own actions.

How will Tommy handle his daughter's passing? Will his grief dwell on blaming himself, or will he use this for motivation for all the business he has still yet to conclude?

Also, we're curious as to how brother Arthur's time in Liverpool will change him. Now that he's finally found a way to wake up and not choose violence — thanks to Hayden Stagg (Stephen Graham) — we're curious if he's going to stay that way.

Meanwhile, Ada shined strong in the seat of power. Not only did she handle the fascist with aplomb, but the episode thrived when we got to see how she thinks and talks a few steps ahead of everyone else.

When does Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 come out?

The BBC airs Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 on March 20.

Meanwhile, in America, the Netflix Peaky Blinders season 6 release date is June 10.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 in the UK

You can watch Peaky Blinders in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 debuts on Sunday (March 20) at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4 online, from anywhere on Earth

BBC may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Peaky Blinders season 6 for months, but that doesn't mean you need to miss Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 4. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the US, Canada and Australia

Thankfully, you don't need Netflix for this. Yes, while Netflix may be the place to watch Peaky Blinders in America, it's not going to have Peaky Blinders season 6 as early as the BBC. The new season has to end on BBC before it goes to Netflix, which is why the current season isn't arriving on Netflix until June.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.