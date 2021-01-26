How to watch Babylon 5 Remastered online (with or without HBO Max)

Babylon 5 remastered details Seasons: 5

Episodes: 22 per season, 110 total

Release dates: 1994 - 1998

We've got great news for anyone looking to watch Babylon 5 Remastered, which finally sees its release today (January 26). J. Michael Straczynski's sci-fi series is looking better than ever, and it's available both to own and on a streaming service.

This newly released version of the 90's series looks extra sharp because it's using 4K scans taken from the original camera negatives. Then, the team at Warner Bros downscaled the show back to HD quality (so as to not make it look eerily sharp), did a color correction and removed any dirt and scratches from the scan.

According to Engadget, Warner Bros. didn't pull the same mistake seen in the original Babylon 5 DVDs (or what Disney Plus did with The Simpsons). Babylon 5 Remastered is only available in the original 4:3, not a re-cropped widescreen format.

And while this is a remaster, don't expect it to be some wild high-end reimagining. In fact, you might see the original show's low budget reflected a bit more clearly in the series now that it's been cleaned up. You may also find the series' pilot movie, The Gathering, included as a special feature.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Babylon 5 Remastered online.

How can I watch Babylon 5 Remastered from anywhere on Earth?

If you're on the road, you may not be able to access HBO Max — the service isn't available outside of the United States. But do not worry. Watching the service remotely is pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Babylon 5 Remastered on HBO Max

Want to binge Babylon 5 Remastered more than you want to own it? HBO Max has the entire series streaming now, and its $15 per month price is a lot more manageable than how much it costs to own the show, especially if you're not sure you're how long you'll want to live with the series.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Plus, HBO Max has its own originals like Love Life, Expecting Amy, Search Party and Doom Patrol.

How to own Babylon 5 Remastered

Babylon 5 Remastered on Apple/iTunes: for $69

Babylon 5 Remastered on Apple/iTunes: for $69

If you love a show, you don't want to simply rent it with a streaming service. Buying Babylon 5 Remastered from iTunes (where it's $80 cheaper than on Amazon) means you won't lose it if it leaves HBO Max for say Netflix or somewhere else. This purchase can be streamed on the Apple TV app, which is on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S and select LG, Samsung, Sony and Vizio smart TVs.

Babylon 5 Remastered on Amazon: for $29 per season

Babylon 5 Remastered on Amazon: for $29 per season

Amazon doesn't offer a bulk rate discount, so you'll be spending $150 total to get the series through Amazon. This is why we recommend buying it through Apple.