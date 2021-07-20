Ginny and Georgia season 2: Everything we know so far

Sit tight, peaches — Ginny and Georgia season 2 is coming, but not any time soon. Netflix previously announced the hit show will be back with an adorable announcement video featuring the cast, including stars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. But there's no word yet on when filming will begin on Ginny and Georgia season 2. At least the Taylor Swift controversy has blown over, thank goodness. We love Tay and we love Ginny and Georgia; let's not fight again, OK?

The dramedy, which has been compared to Gilmore Girls, debuted on Feb. 26 and quickly became one of the most popular and best Netflix shows. The series is half a coming of age story, half thriller. It follows a 30-year-old mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey), who is a single mom to 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and 9-year-old Austin (Diesel La Torraca). They move to a bucolic New England town to start over after Georgia's most recent ex-husband died under suspicious circumstances.

Ginny, whose father is Black, wants nothing more than to put down roots and find a place to belong. Her wishes seem to be answered when she's befriended by neighbor Max (Sara Waisglass) and then starts dating a popular boy at school, Hunter Chen (Mason Temple). But things become complicated by Ginny's feelings for Max's twin brother, Marcus (Felix Ballard).

As for Georgia, she sets her sights on the town's handsome mayor, Paul Randolph (Scott Porter). But secrets from her past threaten to come out and destroy the new life she's trying to build for her family. Season 1 ends on a huge cliffhanger, as Georgia celebrates a tremendous win while Ginny hits rock bottom.

Here's everything we know so far about Ginny and Georgia season 2.

As of now, Ginny and Georgia season 2 does not have a release ate.

On April 19, Netflix finally, officially confirmed that it was renewing the show for a second season.

So, that's the good news. The bad news is that it may be awhile before season 2 premieres. Filming on season 1 lasted for four months, but once it was completed, the show didn't air for over a year.

Given all the production delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear when Ginny and Georgia season 2 will even begin filming. That makes us wonder if the release date may not be until summer or even fall 2022.

Ginny and Georgia season 2 teaser trailer

While Netflix hasn't dropped a trailer with footage yet, the season 2 announcement came with the cutest video featuring cast members Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard, Scott Porter and more.

Ginny and Georgia's Taylor Swift controversy

There was at least one person who wasn't a fan of Ginny and Georgia season 1 and it's a very famous person at that.

Taylor Swift bashed the show and Netflix for a joke about her. In one scene, Ginny becomes annoyed at her mom for asking questions about her love life. "Why do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," she tells Georgia.

Swift's fans took to social media to criticize the line as misogynistic and the mega-star singer herself responded as well on Twitter. In Swift's post, she specifically called out Netflix, which streamed her documentary Miss Americana in early 2020.

Neither Netflix nor the show's creators commented on the controversy.

After Swift's message, "Respect Taylor Swift" began to trend on Twitter. Some commenters began to harass the show's stars, including 23-year-old Antonia Gentry (who plays Ginny). Others defended her, with one saying, ""I love Taylor sm but y'all need to stop harassing Antonia," one follower wrote underneath one of Gentry's posts. "She didn't write that line, pls leave her alone. She doesn't deserve this."

Gentry posted her own Instagram message, though she did not directly address the Swift saga.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, 'Ginny and Georgia,' over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact," Gentry wrote.

A post shared by Antonia (@_antoniagentry_) A photo posted by on

Ginny and Georgia season 2 cast

While nothing is official yet, we can assume the two title characters will return if Ginny and Georgia season 2 gets the green light. That's Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller and Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller.

Nikki Roumel is likely to return as teen Georgia in flashbacks.

As for the rest of Ginny and Georgia season 2, we can probably expect to see:

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Georgia's 9-year-old son

Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, mayor of Wellsbury

Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker, Ginny's best friend

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Ginny's love interest and Max's twin brother

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, the Millers' neighbor and Marcus and Max's mom

Raymond Ablack as Joe, owner of Blue Farm Cafe

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Georgia's ex and Ginny's biological father

Kyle Bary as teenage Zion Miller

Mason Temple as Hunter Chen, Ginny's boyfriend

Katie Douglas as Abby, Ginny's friend

Chelsea Clark as Norah, Ginny's friend

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller, a mom and real estate agent

Connor Laidman as Zach, Austin's school bully and Cynthia's son

Chris Kenopic as Clint Baker, Ellen's husband

Daniel Beirne as Nick, Paul's assistant in the mayor's office

Alex Mallari Jr. as Gabriel Cordova, a private investigator

Ginny and Georgia season 2 plot and season 1 ending

The Ginny and Georgia season 1 finale ends with a huge cliffhanger: Ginny driving out of Wellsbury on a motorcycle, with Austin in town. But what leads Georgia's kids to make such a drastic decision? Here's a brief recap of what happens in the Ginny and Georgia episode 10:

Georgia's shady scheme is almost exposed when Cynthia accuses her of cashing campaign checks (which she discovered while snooping in the office). But Georgia put the money back just in time. Or almost — Nick saw that money is missing. He seems to be staying quiet about it for now.

Joe realizes that he met Georgia as a teen, after a stray comment by Ginny. But just as he's about to confess his feelings for her, he learns she is engaged to Paul.

Max ends her friendship with Ginny during the school musical. When Ginny tries to reach out to her, Max reveals she knows Ginny had sex with Marcus.

Then, Ginny accidentally throws Abby under the bus, which completely breaks up MANG. Ginny is on the outs with everyone, including ex-boyfriend Hunter.

After he makes another racist remark, Ginny blackmails her English teacher into writing her a glowing recommendation letter.

Austin must return to the classroom and face his bully when his teacher meets him outside. Georgia realizes he's been skipping school.

Private investigator Gabriel Cordova confronts Ginny with the info that Georgia may have killed her husband Kenny Drexel by poisoning him.

At Paul's re-election party, Cordova asks Georgia what she did with Kenny's missing body. She implies that she used the celebratory fireworks to "scatter the ashes."

Ginny and Austin burn their mother's poisonous plant, then drive out of town. Destination: unknown.

Ginny's next stop confirmed? Star Antonia Gentry revealed some big details about the finale, confirming a fan theory about where Ginny will begin the next season.

