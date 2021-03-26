Fortnite Kaskade event: Start time, date, location and Houseparty

fortnite kaskade event time The Fortnite Kaskade event starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Friday (March 26). It reruns on Saturday (March 27) at 9 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET.

Hope you're ready to party, it's almost time for the Fortnite Kaskade event. The latest pop culture event in the Fortnite world brings things back to where the fun happened all summer long. So, if you weren't keen to watch the Fortnite short film festival, we bet you're ready to rock out virtually with DJ Kaskade.

Oh, and to amp it up another degree? It's going to be set in the world of Rocket League — inside of Fortnite. And you don't actually need Fortnite to watch this event. It's also going to be available in the Houseparty app too. Full instructions for how to watch both ways, below!

Kaskade will be performing his new Reset EP in Party Royale, and afterwards we will get the Rocket League season 3 trailer.

How to watch the Fortnite Kaskade event in Fortnite

At the Lobby screen, press Change in the bottom-right corner. Select Party Royale. Press Accept. Press Play on the Lobby screen. Use the in-game map, and the below graphic, to find The Big Screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After you spawn in the Plaza, look for the SoFDEEZ ice cream shop. Take the road on the back right (when facing the entrance) of that shop. See the disco sign? You're almost there. Just keep going.

If this is your first time, you'll want to start a bit earlier, to install it all. You can download Fortnite for Windows, Mac and Android. On PS4, Xbox One and Switch, search "Fortnite" in the game store.

Alternatively, you can watch the stream while you're in a standard Battle Royale, with picture-in-picture mode. Just pause the game, and tap "Show Party Royale Stream" on the right-hand menu.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to watch the Fortnite Kaskade event in Houseparty