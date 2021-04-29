2021 F1 live stream: How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix The 2021 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix weekend starts tomorrow (Friday, April 30) at 6.30 a.m. ET (3.30 a.m. PT / 11.30 a.m. BST). ESPN carries the F1 live stream in the U.S. You can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

The F1 live stream of the Portuguese Grand Prix is nearly upon us, and it looks set to be a fascinating race.

The first two Grands Prix of the 2021 season have delivered everything we hoped for beforehand: namely Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out for victory in a manner that promises one of the closest title contests for years.

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton took the checkered flag in the season-opening Bahrain GP. But Verstappen pushed him all the way, and would have won if not for a driving infringement near the end.

However, in Emilia-Romagna two weeks ago the tables were turned, with Verstappen's Red Bull dominant throughout and Hamilton having to settle for second place. The predictions that the two will fight it out for the title this year really do look to be accurate.

The action has now moved on to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal, with the race taking place on Sunday (May 2) — and you can watch it all live wherever you are. Read on to find out how to watch an F1 live stream and enjoy the 2021 F1 Portuguese Grand Prix online from anywhere.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix online from anywhere with a VPN

Being in another country doesn't mean you can't use the streaming services you pay for to watch an F1 live stream. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your service of choice through a server in your country, so you can watch the race without needing to resort to a low-quality workaround.

We've tested many VPN services, and for our money the best VPN right now is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix online in the US

ESPN is the place to turn for an F1 live stream of the Portuguese Grand Prix in the U.S., and there are several ways you can access it.

As well as being available through your cable service across the weekend, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions. Also note that Formula 1 is not available on ESPN Plus, ESPN's standalone streaming service; you need access to live ESPN channels.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Either way, coverage of the big race starts at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro. This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are set to be 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view an F1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix online in the UK

As always, Sky Sports F1 is the home of Formula One in the U.K. and it offers coverage of every minute of the Portuguese Grand Prix in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch the F1 live stream: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix online in Canada

TSN airs all Formula 1 races in Canada in English, which RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans. All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials.

Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct, which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

F1 live stream: How to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix online in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 live stream in Australia, which means you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix online via Foxtel.

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 live stream: Portuguese Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Portuguese Grand Prix weekend starts tomorrow (Friday, April 30) with the first two practice sessions, with P3 and qualifying on Saturday. The race itself is, as always, on Sunday. Here's when you can catch it all.

Friday, April 30

Practice 1 : 6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m. ET (3.30 a.m. – 4.30 a.m PT / 11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. BST)

: 6.30 a.m. – 7.30 a.m. ET (3.30 a.m. – 4.30 a.m PT / 11.30 a.m. – 12.30 p.m. BST) Practice 2: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

Saturday, May 1

Practice 3 : 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET (4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST)

: 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET (4 a.m. – 5 a.m PT / 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. BST) Qualifying: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET (7 a.m. – 8 a.m PT / 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. BST)

Sunday, May 2

Race: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (7 a.m. – 9 a.m PT / 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. BST)

F1 live stream: Portuguese Grand Prix — current driver standings

POS DRIVER NATIONALITY CAR PTS 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR MERCEDES 44 2 Max Verstappen NED RED BULL RACING HONDA 43 3 Lando Norris GBR MCLAREN MERCEDES 27 4 Charles Leclerc MON FERRARI 20 5 Valtteri Bottas FIN MERCEDES 16 6 Carlos Sainz ESP FERRARI 14 7 Daniel Ricciardo AUS MCLAREN MERCEDES 14 8 Sergio Perez MEX RED BULL RACING HONDA 10 9 Pierre Gasly FRA ALPHATAURI HONDA 6 10 Lance Stroll CAN ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 5 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN ALPHATAURI HONDA 2 12 Esteban Ocon FRA ALPINE RENAULT 2 13 Fernando Alonso ESP ALPINE RENAULT 1 14 Kimi Räikkönen FIN ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0 15 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 0 16 George Russell GBR WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0 17 Sebastian Vettel GER ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 0 18 Mick Schumacher GER HAAS FERRARI 0 19 Nikita Mazepin RAF HAAS FERRARI 0 20 Nicholas Latifi CAN WILLIAMS MERCEDES 0

F1 2021 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen (7) Antonio Giovinazzi (99) Alpha Tauri Pierre Gasly (10) Yuki Tsunoda (22) Alpine Fernando Alonso (14) Esteban Ocon (31) Aston Martin Sebastian Vettel (5) Lance Stroll (18) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (16) Carlos Sainz (55) Haas Nikita Mazepin (9) Mick Schumacher (47) McLaren Daniel Ricciardo (3) Lando Norris (4) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44) Valtteri Bottas (77) Red Bull Max Verstappen (33) Sergio Perez (11) Williams George Russell (63) Nicholas Latifi (6)

