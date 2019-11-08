Early Black Friday deal: New MacBook Pro $299 off

It’s rare to find substantial discounts on Apple products, particularly if they’re not even a year old. That’s why we had to share this early Black Friday deal on Amazon, which currently offers $299 off a 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro. That's the cheapest Amazon price we’ve seen yet for one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

While this is the smaller 13-inch version of the MacBook Pro, this model uses a powerful 2.4GHz CPU. This will give you plenty of performance for multitasking, along with 8GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB SSD storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage): was $1,799, now $1,499.99

This mid-range version of the latest edition of Apple's premium laptop gives you the performance, looks and user experience you want, and at Amazon's cheapest ever price.View Deal

It also comes with the Touch Bar and Touch ID, which allow you additional contextual controls across the top of the keyboard and fingerprint unlocking and payment verification with a simple tap. Around the edges of the MacBook Pro you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports, giving you USB-C data transfer speeds and easy charging.

You get a bright and colorful Retina Display, a large trackpad that lets you easily perform gestures and navigate your apps, plus a choice of two colors for the frame - Space Gray or Silver.