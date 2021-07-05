Dell 4th of July sale — RTX 30-series gaming rigs from $849

Dell's epic 4th of July sales are still going strong. The PC manufacturer is slashing the pice of select gaming laptops. In particular, numerous RTX 30-series laptops are on sale with prices starting as low as $849. (Coupons are listed in each deal where applicable).
For instance, you can get the Alienware G15 Ryzen Laptop w/ RTX 3050 on sale for $849.99. That's $329 off and the cheapest RTX 30-based system we've seen to date. The new RTX 3050 GPUs deliver ray-tracing (RT) and DLSS support to more mainstream laptops, particularly sub-$1,000 machines. Other RTX deals you can get at Dell include:
Dell G15 Ryzen w/ RTX 3050: was $1,178 now $849 @ Dell
If you looking for the cheapest RTX 30-series laptop, the buck stops here. The G15 Ryzen features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics. View Deal
Alienware M15 Ryzen w/ RTX 3060: was $1,649 now $1,299 @ Dell
Thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop should be perfect for just about any type of casual gamer. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz LCD, Ryzen R7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. View Deal
Alienware M17 R4 w/ 3070: was $2,379 now $2,204 @ Dell
This configuration of the Alienware M17 R4 packs an RTX 3070 GPU under the hood. You also get a 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3070 8GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,204.99.View Deal
Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,879 now $2,302 @ Dell
This Alienware M15 R4 configuration packs the most storage of all the laptops currently on sale. It boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB RAID0 SSD with 512GB SSD, and RTX 3080 GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,302.99.View Deal
Shop more 4th of July sales
- Amazon: up to 40% off robot vacs, blenders, Samsung and more
- AirPods: all AirPods on sale from $119 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to 30% off gaming rigs and monitors
- AT&T: $700 off iPhone 12 or Galaxy S21 for free
- Bed Bath & Beyond: up to $150 off Shark, Keurig, more
- Best Buy: up to $500 off 4K TVs, $1,500 of KitchenAid packages
- Chromebooks: up to $200 off select Chromebooks @ Best Buy
- Cocoon by Sealy: up to 35% off mattresses + free gift
- GhostBed: 33% off mattresses + 2 free pillows w/ "FUTURE33" [Exclusive]
- Herman Miller: 15% off WFH bundles via "BUNDLE15"
- Home Depot: up to 50% off grills, power tools, and appliances
- HP: up to 60% off select laptops
- Kohl's: extra 20% off via "SAVE20"
- Lenovo: up to 50% off ThinkPad laptops
- Lowe's: 25% off patio furniture, 30% off power tools, $50 off BBQ grills
- Macy's: up to 50% off summer apparel + extra 20% off via "SAVE"
- Nectar Sleep: $399 gift bundle w/ every purchase [Editor's Choice]
- Overstock: up to 70% off sitewide
- REI: up to 30% off hiking/camping gear
- Saatva: spend $975, get $200 off
- Target: 20% off swimsuits, 10% off Speedo
- Tempo Home Gym: $400 off via "Tempo-4th"
- Tuft & Needle: 20% sitewide. mattresses from $405
- Verizon: up to $1,000 off 5G phones w/ trade-in
- Walmart: summer/outdoor pools and toys from $8
- Wayfair: up to 50% off dressers, patio furniture coffee tables
- Zappos: save on Brooks, Asics, Crocs and more