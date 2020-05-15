Cheap Apple Watch killer just leaked — here's your first look

The Apple Watch might want to take notice — Amazfit, the maker of highly capable and affordable fitness wearables, just teased its next device days before it could be unveiled.

Seemingly called Amazfit Ares, an obvious nod on the Greek god of war, the new smartwatch packs "more than 70 sports modes" according to maker Huami's Weibo page. The announcement, shared today (May 15), says more information about Ares will arrive on Tuesday, May 19.

It's a bit unclear which comments on the Weibo page are fact and which are speculation, but we can guess the Ares will target fitness-minded folks looking for versatile metrics for all different activities.

Specifically, outdoor activities. The teaser labels the smartwatch a "City Outdoor Explorer," with "brighter and clearer" display in sunshine.

Based on the provided images, the Amazfit Ares adopts a similar aesthetic to the brand's past watches. It features a hexagon-shaped face and color display, and will come with silicon straps.

The Amazfit Bip, one of the best smartwatches we've tested for the money, costs less than $80, yet works with iOS and Android and comes with GPS and a heart rate monitor. Its battery lasts a monstrous 45 days. If Ares rocks similar specs, it'd have a major edge over the Apple Watch's 18-hour lifespan.

We'll hear more about how the Amazfit Ares plans to challenge the Apple Watch on May 19, when the company might share an announcement about the Ares release date, price and availability.

